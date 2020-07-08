Gwinnett softball players, including Mountain View grad Hailey Cronic, led the way this season for Georgia Highlands College softball.
Cronic, a freshman, hit .352 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and five doubles. Teammates Alexis Davis, a sophomore from Dacula, and Haley Robinson, a sophomore from Parkview, also excelled during a season shortened to 23 games by the coronavirus pandemic. Davis hit .341 with three doubles, and Robinson hit .320 with three homers, nine RBIs and three doubles. Archer’s Madeline Hairston, a freshman, went 6-for-12 with a home run in her limited plate appearances, while Natalia Herrera (freshman, Mill Creek) and Emma Self (freshman, Lilburn resident) also were contributors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.