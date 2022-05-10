Gwinnett was represented well on the All-Region 5-A Private Soccer Teams, voted on by the region’s coaches.
The first-team boys list included Hebron Christian’s Jones Martin, Providence Christian’s Brandon Collins, August Larson, Vincent Maraschiello and Michael Preston Smith and Wesleyan’s Aidan Kresl, Carlos Lopez and Roman Reynolds.
Earning spots on the girls first team were Hebron’s Mia Glisson, Providence’s Heidi Whitten and Wesleyan’s Kaitlyn Bobo, Grace Elsevier, Lainey Jerding and Cady Triplett.
The boys second team included Hebron’s Nolan Roberts, Providence’s Sully Croker, Aaron Lee and Ben Stone and Wesleyan’s Thomas Cook and Cristo Martinez. The local third-team boys selections were Hebron’s Aiden Kanclerz, Ben Lillard, Jake Redman and Daniel Torres and Wesleyan’s Owen Archibald and Eduardo Lopez. Hebron’s Luke Skogland earned honorable mention acclaim.
The girls second team featured Hebron’s Emma Martin, Providence’s Arwen Chatterton and Wesleyan’s Caroline Archer, Olivia Cardile and Laurel Edge. The local third-team girls picks were Hebron’s Sofia Bombaloff, Ava Isaacs, Addie Martin and Keira Oliver and Providence’s Caroline Beckner, Stephanie Fulleda and Grace Hauck. The honorable mention list included Hebron’s Tatum Lunsford and Providence’s Lilly McDaniel and Lindsay Mosley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.