Buford, Dacula, Lanier and Shiloh all had top award-winners on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Football Team, released Thursday after voting by the region’s coaches.
Dacula’s Kyle Efford, a two-way standout at running back and linebacker, was voted as the 8-AAAAAA Player of the Year, while his coach, Casey Vogt, was selected as Coach of the Year.
Buford’s Isaiah Bond was Offensive Player of the Year, and teammate C.J. Clinkscales was Athlete of the Year. Lanier’s Luke Jones was picked as Lineman of the Year.
Shiloh had two award-winners — Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Green and Two-Way Player of the Year Xavier Wright, who shared the honor with Winder-Barrow’s Aiden Thompson. Winder-Barrow also had the Specialist of the Year, Caylan Barron.
The coaches also selected the following all-region teams:
First-Team Offense
QB Justin Johnson, Central Gwinnett
RB Bryan Williams, Lanier
RB Matt Haber, Dacula
TE Davis Peek, Buford
WR K.J. Bolden, Buford
WR Moussa Barry, Dacula
WR Reese Scott, Lanier
WR Zeke Whittington, Habersham
OL Christian Culbreth, Shiloh
OL Manny Boyd, Dacula
OL Paul Mubenga, Buford
OL Jackson Favors, Buford
OL Jacob Atkinson, Winder-Barrow
PK Alejandro Mata, Buford
First-Team Defense
DL Lorenzo Moore, Shiloh
DL Josiah Wyatt, Buford
DL Jonathan Williams, Dacula
DL Alex Aaron, Habersham
ILB Isaac Prince, Shiloh
ILB Aubrey Smith, Buford
ILB Jayden Bethea, Dacula
ILB Nate Norys, Buford
OLB Malik Spencer, Buford
OLB V.J. Payne, Buford
DB Brice Pollock, Shiloh
DB Will Green, Dacula
DB Jake Pope, Buford
DB Ryland Gandy, Buford
DB Caleb Wade, Habersham
P Blandon Grizzle, Habersham
KR Tyshun White, Buford
Second-Team Offense
QB Ashton Daniels, Buford; RB Jamir Imuzai, Shiloh; RB Victor Venn, Buford; RB Simarcus Burney, Habersham; WR Myles Smith, Shiloh; WR Percy Williams, Dacula; WR Tobi Olawole, Buford; WR Stewart Allen, Winder-Barrow; TE Deavon Garnett, Central Gwinnett; OL Elijah Johnson; OL Kevin Smith, Dacula; OL Christian Ingram, Dacula; OL Ben Claypole, Lanier; OL Anthony Ramos, Lanier; PK Nick Daniel, Dacula
Second-Team Defense
DL Mandjou Berte, Shiloh; DL Simeon Boulware, Dacula; DL Colin Seymour, Dacula; DL Isaiah Taylor, Lanier; DL Eddrick Houston, Buford; ILB Lassana Simaga, Central Gwinnett; ILB Bryson Banks, Buford; OLB Festus Davies, Dacula; OLB Matthew Laughlin, Lanier; DB Nick Nelson, Dacula; DB Tywan Royal, Lanier; DB Jamarious Smith, Winder-Barrow; DB Omarious Smith, Winder-Barrow; P Tason Murray, Central Gwinnett; KR Jason Jackson Jr., Central Gwinnett
Honorable Mention
Buford: Eli Parks; River Wilson; Dawson Andrew; Sho Mitchell; Central Gwinnett: Josiah Johnson; Nathaniel Wilson; Rhyheem Camel Jr.; Ashille Hodge; Domonique Anglin; Dacula: Chuma Okoye; Tyler Cooper; Dre Wilson; Jackson Sims; Amari Ephraim; Habersham: Carter Barrett; Noah Wilson; Carson Parker; Braydon Wright; Jonathan Adams; Lanier: Carson Thomas; Keller Hartl; Isaiah Taylor; Ryan Jean; Shiloh: Jayden Ellis; Joshua Robinson; Jermaine Carter; Joshua Harden; Dion McDowell; Damon Gaskin; Winder-Barrow: Alex Cha; Reese Maxwell; Tyreeck Hall; Grant Fredrickson
