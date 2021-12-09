©Dale Zanine 2021_11_13 00326.JPG
Dacula senior Kyle Efford (18) warms up before a state playoff game against Pope at Dacula.

Buford, Dacula, Lanier and Shiloh all had top award-winners on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Football Team, released Thursday after voting by the region’s coaches.

Dacula’s Kyle Efford, a two-way standout at running back and linebacker, was voted as the 8-AAAAAA Player of the Year, while his coach, Casey Vogt, was selected as Coach of the Year.

Buford’s Isaiah Bond was Offensive Player of the Year, and teammate C.J. Clinkscales was Athlete of the Year. Lanier’s Luke Jones was picked as Lineman of the Year.

Shiloh had two award-winners — Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Green and Two-Way Player of the Year Xavier Wright, who shared the honor with Winder-Barrow’s Aiden Thompson. Winder-Barrow also had the Specialist of the Year, Caylan Barron.

The coaches also selected the following all-region teams:

First-Team Offense

QB Justin Johnson, Central Gwinnett

RB Bryan Williams, Lanier

RB Matt Haber, Dacula

TE Davis Peek, Buford

WR K.J. Bolden, Buford

WR Moussa Barry, Dacula

WR Reese Scott, Lanier

WR Zeke Whittington, Habersham

OL Christian Culbreth, Shiloh

OL Manny Boyd, Dacula

OL Paul Mubenga, Buford

OL Jackson Favors, Buford

OL Jacob Atkinson, Winder-Barrow

PK Alejandro Mata, Buford

First-Team Defense

DL Lorenzo Moore, Shiloh

DL Josiah Wyatt, Buford

DL Jonathan Williams, Dacula

DL Alex Aaron, Habersham

ILB Isaac Prince, Shiloh

ILB Aubrey Smith, Buford

ILB Jayden Bethea, Dacula

ILB Nate Norys, Buford

OLB Malik Spencer, Buford

OLB V.J. Payne, Buford

DB Brice Pollock, Shiloh

DB Will Green, Dacula

DB Jake Pope, Buford

DB Ryland Gandy, Buford

DB Caleb Wade, Habersham

P Blandon Grizzle, Habersham

KR Tyshun White, Buford

Second-Team Offense

QB Ashton Daniels, Buford; RB Jamir Imuzai, Shiloh; RB Victor Venn, Buford; RB Simarcus Burney, Habersham; WR Myles Smith, Shiloh; WR Percy Williams, Dacula; WR Tobi Olawole, Buford; WR Stewart Allen, Winder-Barrow; TE Deavon Garnett, Central Gwinnett; OL Elijah Johnson; OL Kevin Smith, Dacula; OL Christian Ingram, Dacula; OL Ben Claypole, Lanier; OL Anthony Ramos, Lanier; PK Nick Daniel, Dacula

Second-Team Defense

DL Mandjou Berte, Shiloh; DL Simeon Boulware, Dacula; DL Colin Seymour, Dacula; DL Isaiah Taylor, Lanier; DL Eddrick Houston, Buford; ILB Lassana Simaga, Central Gwinnett; ILB Bryson Banks, Buford; OLB Festus Davies, Dacula; OLB Matthew Laughlin, Lanier; DB Nick Nelson, Dacula; DB Tywan Royal, Lanier; DB Jamarious Smith, Winder-Barrow; DB Omarious Smith, Winder-Barrow; P Tason Murray, Central Gwinnett; KR Jason Jackson Jr., Central Gwinnett

Honorable Mention

Buford: Eli Parks; River Wilson; Dawson Andrew; Sho Mitchell; Central Gwinnett: Josiah Johnson; Nathaniel Wilson; Rhyheem Camel Jr.; Ashille Hodge; Domonique Anglin; Dacula: Chuma Okoye; Tyler Cooper; Dre Wilson; Jackson Sims; Amari Ephraim; Habersham: Carter Barrett; Noah Wilson; Carson Parker; Braydon Wright; Jonathan Adams; Lanier: Carson Thomas; Keller Hartl; Isaiah Taylor; Ryan Jean; Shiloh: Jayden Ellis; Joshua Robinson; Jermaine Carter; Joshua Harden; Dion McDowell; Damon Gaskin; Winder-Barrow: Alex Cha; Reese Maxwell; Tyreeck Hall; Grant Fredrickson

