A look at Gwinnett’s state qualifiers from Saturday’s Class AAAAAAA Sectional B at West Forsyth High School. Athletes are listed with by their finishes in each event.
The state championship meet is May 13-15 at McEachern.
Class AAAAAAA Sectional B
(Regions 4, 6, 7, 8)
At West Forsyth
State Qualifers
GIRLS
Discus
2. Kameryn Hanson, Grayson, 122-10
5. Samantha Smith, Grayson, 103-0
6. Kayce Dorsey, Collins Hill, 101-0
High jump
1. Eliza Bidwell, Mountain View, 5-2
3. Sierra Harrison, North Gwinnett, 5-0
5. Jordan Little, Duluth, 5-0
6. Taylor Watkins, Discovery, 4-10
6. Nia Hicks, Peachtree Ridge, 4-10
Long jump
1. Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, 19-2 1/2
2. Carson Moore, Parkview, 17-8
3. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 17-4 1/2
5. Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 17-2
6. Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, 17-1 1/4
Pole vault
3. Octavia Allen, Norcross, 10-0
4. Emmy Miner, Archer, 10-0
5. Kellyn Posey, North Gwinnett, 9-6
8. Sy-Ann Smart, Parkview, 9-0
Shot put
2. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 38-8
4. Samantha Smith, Grayson, 37-11
5. Sussy Ngulefac, 37-9
6. Jasmine McWilliams, Grayson, 36-4 3/4
8. Mykhayla Carroll, Archer, 35-11
Triple jump
3. Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge, 36-1 1/4
4. Madison Aiken, Mill Creek, 35-9 1/2
5. Carson Moore, Parkview, 35-8
7. Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek, 35-6 1/2
3,200 relay
1. Brookwood, 9:51.87
3. Mill Creek, 9:55.71
5. Archer, 9:56.78
7. North Gwinnett, 10:00.98
400 relay
1. Peachtree Ridge, 46.52
3. Brookwood, 47.85
5. Archer, 48.63
6. North Gwinnett, 48.98
8. Grayson, 49.10
1,600
2. Haley Primm, Parkview, 5:17.32
5. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 5:18.43
7. Emily Guy, Mill Creek, 5:22.10
400
1. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 56.54
3. Nia Hicks, Peachtree Ridge, 58.03
4. Taylor Watkins, Discovery, 58.29
5. Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 58.42
6. Anya McKinley, Grayson, 59.83
7. Nia Lindo, Archer, 1:00.79
8. A’Mya Stripling, Mountain View, 1:00.81
100
1. Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, 11.50
3. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 12.14
4. Mariah Brooks, Peachtree Ridge, 12.18
6. Dallis Goodnight, Mill Creek, 12.25
7. Tanii O’Gwin, Archer, 12.32
100 hurdles
1. Camryn King, Archer, 14.96
2. Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 14.99
3. Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge, 15.06
4. Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, 15.07
5. Carson Moore, Parkview, 15.35
6. Aniyah Lathan, Archer, 15.39
7. Sierra Harrison, North Gwinnett, 15.81
8. Trinity Scott, Grayson, 15.89
800
1. Jaimie Chen, Parkview, 2:19.86
4. Taylor Watkins, Discovery, 2:20.97
6. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 2:22.82
7. Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 2:23.01
8. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 2:24.31
200
1. Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, 23.89
2. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 25.01
3. Madison Campbell, Brookwood, 25.16
5. Mariah Brooks, Peachtree Ridge, 25.47
6. Caitlyn Salmon, Grayson, 25.49
7. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 25.50
300 hurdles
1. Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 44.22
2. Aliyah Irving, Brookwood, 44.46
3. Kylin Beard, Brookwood, 46.34
4. Veajah Hylton, Brookwood, 46.56
6. Lydia Harris, Parkview, 47.47
3,200
1. Emily Guy, Mill Creek, 11:26.34
2. Haley Primm, Parkview, 11:27.48
8. Marianna Gazzara, North Gwinnett, 11:42.68
1,600 relay
1. Peachtree Ridge, 3:54.74
2. Brookwood, 3:59.66
4. Grayson, 4:05.93
6. Parkview, 4:07.30
7. Mountain View, 4:08.72
BOYS
Discus
1. Cody Brown, Parkview, 153-4
6. Langston Jones, Brookwood, 131-0
7. Pierce Brown, Archer, 129-8
8. Jaylen George, Collins Hill, 128-0
High jump
1. Maurice Thomas, Discovery, 6-8
3. Braden Deal, Brookwood, 6-4
4. Bryce Fleetwood, Parkview, 6-2
4. Jared Brown, Parkview, 6-2
6. Korey Walton, Peachtree Ridge, 6-2
8. Sam Nicholas, Mountain View, 6-0
Long jump
2. Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview, 22-3
3. Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge, 21-9 3/4
4. Frank Osorio Jr., Archer, 21-7
6. Victor Centeio, Archer, 20-9 1/2
7. Kylen Thorps, South Gwinnett, 20-7 1/2
8. Khalil Carr, Parkview, 20-6 1/2
Pole vault
4. Owen Anderson, Mill Creek, 13-0
6. Nicholas Rivord, North Gwinnett, 13-0
Shot put
1. Garrett Brophy, Grayson, 57-9 3/4
2. Cody Brown, Parkview, 51-3 3/4
4. Pierce Brown, Archer, 47-10
6. Langston Jones, Brookwood, 45-10 3/4
7. Kwesi Tillman, Parkview, 45-4 3/4
8. Brandon Akers, Mill Creek, 45-1
Triple jump
1. Kyle Fisher, Peachtree Ridge, 47-7 1/2
2. Jonathan Dennard, Archer, 43-6
4. Michael Tatnall, Meadowcreek, 42-9 1/2
5. Daniel Crawford, Brookwood, 42-6
7. A.J. Cheek, Mountain View, 42-1 1/4
3,200 relay
5. Archer, 8:12.13
6. Brookwood, 8:12.89
7. Parkview, 8:13.59
8. Norcross, 8:15.34
400 relay
1. Archer, 42.07
2. Parkview, 42.26
5. Collins Hill, 42.92
7. Meadowcreek, 43.36
1,600
1. Miguel Schlict, Norcross, 4:20.07
2. Sebasthian Rodriguez, Archer, 4:21.20
3. Will Bray, Brookwood, 4:21.21
7. Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, 4:22.11
8. Michael Maron, North Gwinnett, 4:23.42
400
1. Methias Carter, Mountain View, 48.73
2. Christopher Coleman, South Gwinnett, 48.83
4. Andrew Spearman, Archer, 49.07
5. Bryce Charles, Brookwood, 49.68
8. Ayden Anderson, Archer, 50.79
100
1. Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett, 10.60
4. Leon Christian, Parkview, 10.78
6. Chad Alexander, Archer, 10.90
7. Aaron Brebnor, North Gwinnett, 10.91
8. Muhammad Jackson, Parkview, 10.96
110 hurdles
1. Jacari Simpson, Mill Creek, 14.16
2. Walker Hanley, Brookwood, 14.81
3. Malcolm Wheat, Brookwood, 15.11
6. Keonte Knight, Parkview, 15.71
7. Myles Ailster, Archer, 15.72
800
2. Lance Wells, Mill Creek, 1:57.11
3. Vino Glover, Collins Hill, 1:57.49
4. Will Bray, Brookwood, 1:58.21
7. Jorge Becerra, Mountain View, 1:59.40
8. Caleb Carrillo de Albornoz, Mill Creek, 1:59.83
200
1. Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett, 21.43
3. Leon Christian, Parkview, 21.67
4. Andrew Spearman, Archer, 21.80
6. Aaron Brebnor, North Gwinnett, 21.98
8. Methias Carter, Mountain View, 22.14
300 hurdles
1. Christian Elder, Grayson, 39.66
2. Jacari Simpson, Mill Creek, 39.92
3. Walker Hanley, Brookwood, 40.05
7. John Gwynn, Brookwood, 41.18
8. Seth Lindsey, Parkview, 41.46
3,200
4. Andrew Todd, Parkview, 9:29.47
6. Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, 9:30.13
7. Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, 9:37.61
8. Caden Hall, Parkview, 9:39.02
1,600 relay
2. South Gwinnett, 3:20.21
3. Grayson, 3:20.83
4. Mountain View, 3:20.87
5. Collins Hill, 3:24.53
6. Archer, 3:25.46
7. Parkview, 3:26.36
8. Brookwood, 3:26.37
