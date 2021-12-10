Central Gwinnett grad Ted Roof was announced Friday as the defensive coordinator at the University of Oklahoma, where he will work under new head football coach Brent Venables.
Roof, a former head coach at Duke and defensive coordinator of Auburn’s 2010 national championship team, was a defensive analyst last season at Clemson, where Venables was the longtime defensive coordinator before his hire at Oklahoma.
"Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he's done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC,” Venables said. “He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, most of which has been in the southeastern part of the country where he is very well connected. He's been a head coach, is a fabulous recruiter and is one of the most revered players in Georgia Tech history from his time as a linebacker there. We're fortunate to have a person of his stature lead our defense, and he's going to make us stronger and tougher on that side of the ball."
Roof has 35 years of college coaching experience, including defensive coordinator work at Massachusetts, Georgia Tech, Duke, Minnesota, Auburn, Central Florida, Penn State, North Carolina State, Appalachian State and Vanderbilt. He served as Duke’s head coach from 2004-07.
The Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame inductee was a three-year starter and All-ACC linebacker at Georgia Tech.
"There have been so many great coaches, players and tough-minded competitors who have made up all the championship teams that have been part of the incredible Oklahoma tradition,” Roof said. “For me, it is an honor and a privilege to serve on an OU football staff under the strong leadership of Coach Venables. I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for him both as a man and a coach. He's got a long track record of success, molding championship teams and maximizing student-athletes' football abilities. But he gives them much more than that. He equips them with the tools and helps them develop the successful habits that will make them champions off the field for the rest of their lives. Brent gets that. He understands the privilege and responsibility that goes with it."
