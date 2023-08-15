ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: Quavo performs before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: Quavo performs before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - August 15: during the game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves
ATLANTA, GA - August 15: during the game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves
ATLANTA, GA - August 15: during the game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves
ATLANTA, GA - August 15: during the game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves
ATLANTA, GA - August 15: during the game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: Quavo performs before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: Quavo performs before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees at Truist Park on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
Ahead of Tuesday's Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees baseball game at Truist Park, Gwinnett native Quavo, an Atlanta-based rapper and artist, surprised fans with a performance of his unreleased song "Who Wit Me" on top of the Atlanta Braves’ dugout.
The sold-out crowd erupted into cheers as Quavo, who attended Berkmar and achieved fame with the group Migos, made a dramatic entrance onto the dugout, bringing fans to their feet for an unforgettable performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.