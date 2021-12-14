Jan 5, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers safeties coach Mickey Conn during practice prior to the CFP National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney announced a number of staff changes Tuesday after the moves were finalized by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.
Defensively, Clemson promoted Wes Goodwin from Senior Defensive Assistant to Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach and added the role of Co-Defensive Coordinator for Safeties Coach Mickey Conn, a South Gwinnett grad and former head coach at Grayson. Cornerbacks Coach Mike Reed added the role of Special Teams Coordinator previously held by Conn, while Recruiting Coordinator/Defensive Tackles Coach Todd Bates has added the title of Assistant Head Coach.
Offensively, Clemson promoted Brandon Streeter to Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach. Clemson named Kyle Richardson, who had served as Director of High School Relations and Special Assistant to the Offense, as Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach.
The Tigers shuffled their staff to replace previous defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who was hired as head coach at Oklahoma, and previous offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who was hired as head coach at Virginia.
Conn, who will reportedly make $800,000 annually in his new role, is in his sixth season on Clemson’s staff and his fifth in an on-field coaching capacity. Since his initial arrival at Clemson in 2016 following his acclaimed high school head coaching career at Grayson, Clemson is 60-8 and has produced a Top 15 unit in total defense in every season.
In 2017, Conn transitioned from his off-field senior defensive assistant position to an on-field role coaching Clemson’s safeties. In the time since, he has led four different safeties — Tanner Muse, K’Von Wallace, Nolan Turner and Andrew Mukuba — to a total of five All-ACC selections. This season, his guidance helped Mukuba earn ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year as well as consensus Freshman All-America status after helping the young safety become the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener at Clemson since the NCAA instituted permanent freshman eligibility in 1972.
Two of Conn’s pupils, Muse and Turner, earned All-America honors in 2019 and 2020, respectively, marking the first time Clemson had a safety honored by NCAA-recognized All-America selectors in consecutive seasons since 1981-82, when Terry Kinard parlayed first-team honors by the AP and FWAA in 1981 into unanimous All-American honors in 1982. Conn and Reed were named Defensive Backs Coaches of the Year by FootballScoop for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.