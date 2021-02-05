Longtime Gwinnett coach Mickey Conn has added special teams coordinator duties with Clemson’s football program as part of the staff changes announced by head coach Dabo Swinney.
Conn, who also will remain in his previous role as safeties coach, was hired as a defensive analyst in 2016 and promoted to safeties coach in 2017. The South Gwinnett grad was previously head coach at Grayson for 16 seasons.
(0) comments
