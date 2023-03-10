The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes named Gwinnett native McClain Hermes as one of 16 individuals who will serve as the organization’s sport ambassadors for 2023.
Now in its second year, the USABA Sport Ambassador Program utilizes key stakeholders within the blind and visually impaired community from across the country. The program’s goal is to spread awareness and visibility of sports for the blind and visually impaired community, assist in organization representation via outreach and partnership opportunities, and support fundraising efforts to continue and expand programming.
Hermes, who grew up in Dacula is one of seven Paralympians, as well as the only Georgian, among the 16 ambassadors.
“Swimming is my love and my passion but I also have a deep passion for public speaking,” Hermes said in a USABA release. “I enjoy speaking about my story and my journey. My journey of going blind and then becoming a Paralympic swimmer. I want to educate people about the Paralympics and what I can do even if I am perceived as ‘disabled’ I believe that I am ‘enabled’. I want to show other kids that even if I am different and have to do things a little differently, that I can still accomplish and do everything that they do. I want to show other blind kids and adults that we can do whatever we want even if people tell us we cannot do something because we are blind.
“To me the Paralympic movement means sharing how truly strong we all are in our own ways and the ways that we can overcome obstacles in the face of adversity. Through my public speaking I will be able to share what the Paralympics mean and spread the message that we can all say ‘I’m possible’. Through the USABA Ambassador Program I hope to show those around me that you can always Just Keep Swimming.”
Hermes made her Paralympic debut in 2016, when she was 15, the youngest athlete on Team USA. She made the finals in the 100 backstroke and finished eighth.
In 2017, Hermes became the world champion in the 400 freestyle as well as winning two silver medals and two bronze medals. She represented Team USA at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, competing in four events: the 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM and 400 freestyle. She finished sixth in the world in the 400 freestyle.
After her success in Tokyo at the Paralympic Games, Hermes decided to try her hand at a new sport and transitioned from Para swimming to Paratriathlon. Her goal is to compete in the 2024 and 2028 Paralympic Games as a triathlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.