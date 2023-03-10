The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes named Gwinnett native McClain Hermes as one of 16 individuals who will serve as the organization’s sport ambassadors for 2023.

Now in its second year, the USABA Sport Ambassador Program utilizes key stakeholders within the blind and visually impaired community from across the country. The program’s goal is to spread awareness and visibility of sports for the blind and visually impaired community, assist in organization representation via outreach and partnership opportunities, and support fundraising efforts to continue and expand programming. 

