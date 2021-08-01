No matter what walk of life we come from, we are always searching for something to spark interest in us and potentially lead to a career.
For Gwinnett native and UFC welterweight Jared Gooden, the desire to fight was the spark.
The former Berkmar athlete became interested in MMA after watching a battle between Matt Hughes and B.J. Penn at UFC 123 back in November 2010. Shortly thereafter, Gooden began training — on June 2, 2011. He then turned pro in 2015.
Gooden, known as the "Nite Train" in the sport, started his professional career out strong, rolling through Titan FC and the Legacy Fighting Alliance on his way to a 17-4 record and a UFC contract. Since entering the UFC, Gooden had been on the wrong side of some three-round wars against UFC veteran Alan Jouban , and top prospect Abububakar Nurmagomedov. At 0-2, Gooden’s career was at a crossroads.
Gooden got his next opportunity in the octagon Saturday night at UFC Vegas 33 against Nicolas Stolze, a German prospect, on very short notice. Gooden was awarded the opportunity after Mounir Lazzez was scratched from the card due to visa issues.
In the fight game, athletes have to be ready at a moment's notice because they never know when they will get the next call. Fighting on short notice is one of the hardest things in mixed martial arts, it tests a competitor's will to compete both mentally and physically. Anyone not ready will get embarrassed.
Gooden came into the fight prepared and made Gwinnett County proud, stealing the show with a vicious right hand that separated Stolze from consciousness early in the first round after it looked like Stolze was starting to settle into the fight after an earlier flurry from Gooden.
With the victory, Gooden earned his first UFC victory, as well as the eighth victory by knockout in his MMA career out of 18 victories.
“We knew we couldn’t put it in the judges' hands," Gooden said after the fight.
That powerful right hand will hopefully one day propel Gooden to the top of the welterweight division.
