Gwinnett native James Mason bettered a field of younger competitors Tuesday for a victory in the third annual Milton Martin Classic, a Georgia PGA Section tournament at Chattahoochee Golf Course in Gainesville.
Mason, 69, closed with a second-round score of 7-under-par 65 for a one-stroke victory. The Georgia Golf Hall of Fame and Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame member shot 69 in Monday's first round and his two-day total of 10-under 134 edged J.P. Griffin of the Capital City Club and amateur Ruan Pretorius from Point University. Mason’s final-round 65 matched the low round of the tournament that was posted by first-round leader Sonny Skinner of Sylvester.
Mason, the PGA teaching professional at The Orchard Club in Clarksville, earned the first-place check of $2,000. Pretorius won low amateur honors. He is a native of South Africa, playing collegiately in the United States. Defending champion, Matt Elliott of Dahlonega fired rounds of 74 and 67 to finish in a tie for 10th place.
Mason is a graduate of Duluth High School.
