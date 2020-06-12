Just an afternoon’s drive from Lake Michigan and almost 300 miles north of the nearest Bojangles sits Winona Lake, a small Indiana town home to about 5,000 people. Like many small towns, Winona Lake is united by one thing inside it. For this town, it’s Grace College basketball.
Led by head coach Dan Davis, the Grace women's basketball team placed third in the NCCAA’s National Championship tournament in Davis’ first year, something it had not done in almost 50 years. He credits the success to a change in mentality and building relationships with his players.
“It’s the little things. From conditioning to how we practice to the style of play, we’re gonna look like a team,” Davis said. “It’s not about the ‘me’, it’s about the ‘we’. We have them over to the house once a month and spend time doing devotions and praying with them.”
Davis, a South Gwinnett High School alumnus who coached basketball at Grayson High School and Providence Christian Academy, took over the head coaching position just two years ago and has already made a huge impact on his team, school and community. He was previously a successful head women's basketball coach at Auburn-Montgomery.
“I knew of Grace from watching a friend play in the NCCAA tournament up here that we host. I saw the facilities and how nice they were,” Davis said. “I came up to Grace for the interview and I fell in love with this place. The thing that’s so amazing up here that’s never changed is our people.”
Davis and his team started their second season red hot, going 8-2 in their first 10 games. Soon after, though, the Lancers began to slow down, dropping four of their next eight games.
“I think part of the reason we struggled was because we had a lot of success early and had a lot of big wins," Davis said. "Part of the culture thing is understanding that to sustain that success, you have got to keep doing things day in and day out to continue to win games. Others were just single digit losses to really good teams.”
Heading into the NCCAA Midwest Regionals, Grace was riding a four-game skid. The Lancers were preparing for a matchup against Concordia, which had beaten them earlier in the year. This time, however, the Lancers flipped the script with a 19-point win, making them the second overall seed in the NCCAA National Championship tournament.
“I feel like our girls got our mojo back,” Davis said. “We made some changes and tweaked some things and we had a lot of momentum headed into the tournament after that win.”
Not long after, Davis had to inform his team that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the tournament was cancelled.
“This is a tournament that our community puts on. It’s a big deal,” Davis said. “We felt good about our bracket and our matchups. It was tough to hear that for everyone.”
Davis, true to his belief in the value of relationships, has continued to contact his team virtually.
“We have been doing Zoom meetings every week," Davis said. "The cool thing about these meetings is that we can have our incoming players join in with us as well. The girls are also using the virtual meeting to keep each other accountable with the offseason workouts. We keep telling them ‘don’t let the circumstances control you. You control the circumstances.'”
Davis has also been using technology to recruit players from afar.
“You’re watching a little bit more film on kids, but the biggest thing is having conversations with kids even if it can’t be in person,” Davis said. “With recruiting, it never turns off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.