Gwinnett matchups in the state high school football quarterfinals From Staff Reports Nov 20, 2021

Gwinnett matchups in the state high school football quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 26:

Class AAAAAAA
Collins Hill at Lowndes
Grayson at Roswell
Mill Creek at Milton
Walton at Brookwood

Class AAAAAA
Buford at Lee County
Johns Creek at Dacula 