The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Bantam boys: Kroy Sullens
Lightning boys: Braydon Rowell
Senior girls: Amaya Bolich
Brookwood
Junior girls: Alana Dutkin
Senior girls: Lydia McDaniel
Senior boys: Ashton DeFreitas
Buford
Bantam boys: Micah Johnson
Junior boys: Grayson Crawford
Dacula
Junior girls: Cassidy Cramer
Bantam boys: Harrison Hanna
Lightning boys: Nicholas Lavalais
Junior boys: Bryant Dibling
Forsyth Central
Junior girls: Evelyn Zabala
Senior girls: Sarah Tanner
Mill Creek
Bantam boys Cole: Mason Hudson
Bantam boys Bentley: Nolan Vasseur
Bantam boys Padden: Sawyer Thomas
Lightning boys Walsh: Brady Sweeting
Lightning boys Schulman: Colt Rhodes
Lightning boys Sperbeck: Jack Rodriguez
Junior boys: Teagan Finnegan
Mountain View
Lightning girls: Sydney Clifford
Senior girls: Aldyn Sprout
Junior boys: Alexander Kesinger
East Gwinnett Raiders Senior boys: Michael Bowbliss
Parkview
Senior girls: Emory Rucker
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning girls: Elizabeth Stevenson
Senior girls: Devyn Hudson
Bantam boys: Elijah Stough
Senior boys: Ben Badinger
