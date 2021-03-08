The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Bantam boys: Kroy Sullens

Lightning boys: Braydon Rowell

Senior girls: Amaya Bolich

Brookwood

Junior girls: Alana Dutkin

Senior girls: Lydia McDaniel

Senior boys: Ashton DeFreitas

Buford

Bantam boys: Micah Johnson

Junior boys: Grayson Crawford

Dacula

Junior girls: Cassidy Cramer

Bantam boys: Harrison Hanna

Lightning boys: Nicholas Lavalais

Junior boys: Bryant Dibling

Forsyth Central

Junior girls: Evelyn Zabala

Senior girls: Sarah Tanner

Mill Creek

Bantam boys Cole: Mason Hudson

Bantam boys Bentley: Nolan Vasseur

Bantam boys Padden: Sawyer Thomas

Lightning boys Walsh: Brady Sweeting

Lightning boys Schulman: Colt Rhodes

Lightning boys Sperbeck: Jack Rodriguez

Junior boys: Teagan Finnegan

Mountain View

Lightning girls: Sydney Clifford

Senior girls: Aldyn Sprout

Junior boys: Alexander Kesinger

East Gwinnett Raiders Senior boys: Michael Bowbliss

Parkview

Senior girls: Emory Rucker

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning girls: Elizabeth Stevenson

Senior girls: Devyn Hudson

Bantam boys: Elijah Stough

Senior boys: Ben Badinger

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.