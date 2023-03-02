The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Buford
Buford
Senior Girls Green: Emma Kate Neal
Senior Girls Gold: Hallie Walsh
Lightning Boys: Carsten Krogh
Junior Boys: Maye Nordholz
Senior Boys: Nathan Mixon
Cherokee Bluff
Lightning Boys: Weston Bagwell
Senior Boys: Collin Jernigan
Dacula
Lightning Girls: Lillian Duncan
Senior Girls: Isabel Sutton
Lightning Boys: Jackson Crabb
Junior Boys: David Scruggs
Senior Boys: Hudson Mayhue
Decatur
Lightning Boys: Jack Stephens
George Walton
Lightning Boys: Gabriel Cruz
Junior Boys: Sam Preston
Senior Boys: Robert Snell
Greater Atlanta Christian
Lightning Girls: Anna Vyverberg
Senior Girls: Ella Paden
Lightning Boys: De’Angelo Burt
Junior Boys: Ryan Williamson
Mill Creek
Lightning Girls: Alyssa White
Senior Girls Cardinal: Arlana Williams
Senior Girls Navy: Ilei David
Lightning Boys: Hogan Leverett
Junior Boys: Logan Cox
Mountain View
Lightning Boys: Jack Weisnicht
North Forsyth
Senior Girls: Avery Andra
Oconee
Lightning Boys Cordell: Luke Limbert
Lightning Boys Reiter: Jay Baker
Junior Boys North: Ben Blevins
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning Girls: Khloii Rhone
Senior Girls: Kayleigh Colbert
Lightning Boys: Chase Boley
Senior Boys: Ryan Tran
