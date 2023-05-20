The best in Gwinnett County high school lacrosse was celebrated this week with the Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s annual season-ending banquet.
The top girls awards went to Greater Atlanta Christian’s Tory Seaton as Attack of the Year, Brookwood’s Triniti Cassidy as Midfielder of the Year, Mill Creek’s Kendall Wilson as Defender of the Year, Collins Hill’s Haley Lambeth as Goalie of the Year, Collins Hill’s Matt Rogers as Coach of the Year and Collins Hill’s Nina Heyn as Assistant Coach of the Year.
The boys award-winners featured Buford’s Evan Leonardo (Attack of the Year), Buford’s Matthew Scruggs (Midfielder of the Year), Buford’s Jameson Hynds (Defender of the Year), Lanier’s Andrew Graham (Faceoff Player of the Year), Wesleyan’s Doug Cavin (Long Stick Midfielder of the Year), Buford’s Jordan Castro (Defensive Midfielder of the Year), Buford’s Matthew Canavan (Goalie of the Year), Mountain View’s Tanner Botts (Coach of the Year) and Buford’s Tyler Botts (Assistant Coach of the Year).
The GLL also presented college scholarships of $1,500 each to Buford’s Gabrielle Branche, Peachtree Ridge’s Celeste Welch, Parkview’s Andrew Heyward and Buford’s Matthew Canavan.
The following players were honored for stellar play and academics by the organization:
Boys All-County
First Team
Attack
Lawson Jones, Wesleyan
Reece Defilippis, North Gwinnett
Jameson Meyer, Wesleyan
Midfield
Connor Barlan, Mountain View
James Canipe, Greater Atlanta Christian
Hunter Bryant, Greater Atlanta Christian
Defense
Luke Warren, North Gwinnett
Matt Blanton, Wesleyan
Nick Schaller, Wesleyan
Reno Vorderlandwehr, Mill Creek
FOGO
Logan Weaver, North Gwinnett
LSM
Jax Maloney, Buford
SSDM
Chase Coy, Mill Creek
Goalie
Brayden Williams, Mill Creek
Second Team
Attack: Harrison Voelzke, Greater Atlanta Christian; Fritz Whalen, Buford; Broder Conley, Wesleyan
Midfield: Wes Vail, Wesleyan; Bray Maglovsky, Mill Creek; Joseph Whitmore, North Gwinnett
Defense: Jaydon Franklin, Buford; Hayes Griffin, Hebron Christian; J.C. Gyorgyi, Grayson
FOGO: Carter Fears, Wesleyan
LSM: Taesun Ro, Peachtree Ridge; Jordan Cofield, Mountain View
SSDM: Jashawn Monroe, Grayson
Goalie: Mac Anderson, Wesleyan
Third Team
Attack: Casey Koning, Mill Creek; Jackson Wolfe, Hebron Christian; Nash Perry, Buford
Midfield: Korbin Clack, Buford; Nick Winter, Mill Creek; Nathan Cook, Peachtree Ridge
Defense: Reese Rainey, Mountain View; Will Polhill, Greater Atlanta Christian; Jacob Bonduris, Mill Creek
FOGO: Noah Huggins, Greater Atlanta Christian; Jacob Demko, Peachtree Ridge
LSM: Fernando Cordero, Seckinger
SSDM: Will Holland, North Gwinnett
Goalie: J.D. Cook, Peachtree Ridge; Tyler Bragg, Greater Atlanta Christian
Girls All-County
First Team
Attack
Lexi Tinker, Mill Creek
Sofie Garrett, Parkview
Leah Brown, Brookwood
Sade Holmes, Collins Hill
Midfield
Avery Finley, Mill Creek
Eva Garabadian, Wesleyan
Alexis Scoggins, Brookwood
Defense
Gabrielle Branche, Buford
Celeste Welch, Peachtree Ridge
Ashley Stidham, Brookwood
Kendall Bowen, Wesleyan
Goalie
Lily Nydam, Wesleyan
Second Team
Attack: Alyssa Lewis, Mill Creek; Phoenix Nguyen, Mountain View; Megan Canavan, Buford; Zoe Calendine, Brookwood
Midfield: Camilla Krogh, Buford; Kayanna Bowden, Parkview; Jadyn Hairston, Collins Hill
Defense: Skylar Mullin, North Gwinnett; Georgia Myers, Mountain View; Abby Davis, Parkview; Katie Patria, Mill Creek
Goalie: Minnie Picklesimer, Mountain View
Third Team
Attack: Connley Christman, Mountain View; Hannah Mixon, Greater Atlanta Christian; Lilly Surber, Wesleyan; Devyn Hudson, Peachtree Ridge
Midfield: Morgan Giesler, North Gwinnett; Megan Trammell, Parkview; Sainabou Foon, Lanier
Defense: Hannah Booker, Mountain View; Alyssa Cummings, Greater Atlanta Christian; Virginia Tyner, Mill Creek; Emma Stewart, North Gwinnett
Goalie: Grace Moseley, Parkview
Boys Leadership Award
Archer: Christian Davidson
Brookwood: Mack Trentini
Buford: Korbin Clack
Collins Hill: Damon Mask
Dacula: Dallen Rawson
Duluth: Connor Matheson
Grayson: Michael Lotz
Greater Atlanta Christian: Louie Fabec
Hebron Christian: Max Steve
Lanier: Andrew Graham
Mill Creek: Preston Nichols
Mountain View: Connor Barlan
Norcross: Bennett Newsham
North Gwinnett: Andrew Atkinson
Parkview: Sam Lindsey
Peachtree Ridge: J.D. Cook
Seckinger: Noah Ramos
Wesleyan: Carter Hayes
Boys Scholastic Award
Archer: Landon Hossom
Brookwood: Chase Whigham
Buford: Jameson Hynds
Collins Hill: Wyatt Dasher
Dacula: Kaden Bass
Duluth: Warrick Rodriguez
Grayson: Fares Barghouthi
Greater Atlanta Christian: James Canipe
Hebron Christian: Alex Pinela
Lanier: Jake Moleta
Mill Creek: Hank Joiner
Mountain View: Reese Rainey
Norcross: Joshua Farley
North Gwinnett: Harbin Tinney
Parkview: Andrew Heyward
Peachtree Ridge: Dylan Paige
Seckinger: Alex Hepworth
Wesleyan: Jackson Murphy
Girls Leadership Award
Brookwood: Ashley Stidham
Buford: Gabrielle Branche
Collins Hill: Allie Ehrlich
Dacula: Amy Labrada-Galvan
Duluth: Tori Wolf
Grayson: Nia Fraser
Greater Atlanta Christian: Tory Seaton
Lanier: Elodi Martinez
Mill Creek: Virginia Tyner
Mountain View: Julysa Hyde
Norcross: Ashley Kwarteng
North Gwinnett: Kadyn McCarthy
Parkview: Sofie Garrett
Peachtree Ridge: Myskina Bolavong
Seckinger: Adryanna Diaz
Wesleyan: Morgan Akin
Girls Scholastic Award
Brookwood: Leah Brown
Buford: Alayna Williamson
Collins Hill: Emma Emmil
Dacula: Whitney Hartsock
Duluth: Sydnee Williams
Grayson: Kendall Sheffield
Greater Atlanta Christian: Cydney Merrick
Lanier: Cigi Stroud
Mill Creek: Kendall Wilson
Mountain View: Lindsey Law
Norcross: Rida Hoque
North Gwinnett: Maya White
Parkview: Megan Trammell
Peachtree Ridge: Kaelyn Hudson
Seckinger: Veronica Lee
Wesleyan: Lily Nydam
