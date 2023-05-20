The best in Gwinnett County high school lacrosse was celebrated this week with the Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s annual season-ending banquet.

The top girls awards went to Greater Atlanta Christian’s Tory Seaton as Attack of the Year, Brookwood’s Triniti Cassidy as Midfielder of the Year, Mill Creek’s Kendall Wilson as Defender of the Year, Collins Hill’s Haley Lambeth as Goalie of the Year, Collins Hill’s Matt Rogers as Coach of the Year and Collins Hill’s Nina Heyn as Assistant Coach of the Year.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.