The Gwinnett Lacrosse League celebrated the best in local high school lacrosse Tuesday with its season-ending awards banquet.
The top girls honors went to Wesleyan’s Anna Rae Copeland as Attack Player of the Year, Mountain View’s Maria Palomba as Midfield Player of the Year, Buford’s Jordan Garrison as Defense Player of the Year and Mill Creek’s Juliana Pleck as Goalie of the Year.
Mill Creek swept the top coaching awards with Girls Head Coach of the Year Brian Williamson and Girls Assistant of the Year Andrea Braun.
Buford earned two of the top boys awards with Attack Player of the Year Mikey Canavan and Defense Player of the Year Davis Peek. The other top boys award winners were Mill Creek’s Parker Emmett (Midfield Player of the Year), North Gwinnett’s Jackson Rogers (FOGO Player of the Year), Greater Atlanta Christian’s Thomas Lowman (Long Stick Midfield Player of the Year) and Peachtree Ridge’s Davis Wheeler (Goalie of the Year).
Buford’s Kevin Peek was named Boys Head Coach of the Year and Parkview’s Mike Hannon was Boys Assistant of the Year.
BOYS
First Team
Attack
Ed Downey, Mill Creek
Jack Bunson, Parkview
Tyler Casey, North Gwinnett
Midfield
Zack Salo, Buford
Nick Eliacin, North Gwinnett
Riley Shaw, Peachtree Ridge
Defense
Daunte Shaw, Mill Creek
Hudson Higgins, GAC
Luke Warren, North Gwinnett
FOGO
Dawson Andrew, Buford
Long stick midfielder
Collin Davis, North Gwinnett
Goalie
Matthew Canavan, Buford
Second Team
Attack
Mason Duriez, GAC; Andrew Duffy, Mill Creek; Cooper Jopling, North Gwinnett
Midfield
Max Calabrese, Mill Creek; James Canipe, GAC; Ashton Daniels, Buford
Defense
Lennon Connolly, Mill Creek; Cole Jenkins, Parkview; Jameson Hynds, Buford
FOGO
Aidan Bailey, GAC
Long stick midfielder
Korbin Clack, Buford
Goalie
Chandler Copenhaver, Wesleyan
Third Team
Attack
Palmer Hayes, Grayson; Jackson Rhodes, Buford; Ryan Craig, Parkview
Midfield
Joseph Rose, GAC; Nick Kava, Mill Creek; Nathaniel Burt, Parkview
Defense
Will Gary, GAC; Davis Green, Peachtree Ridge; Carson Garrison, Buford
FOGO
Zach Blanton, Wesleyan
Long stick midfielder
Jack Mapstone, Parkview
Goalie
Brayden Williams, Mill Creek
GIRLS
First Team
Attack
Lexi Tinker, Mill Creek
Jordyn Olivo, Buford
Lily Clawson, Mountain View
Anne Friese, Mill Creek
Midfield
Lauren Dobbs, Mill Creek
Claudia Tanksley, Parkview
Courtney Martin, Buford
Defense
Caylor Christman, Mountain View
Carolyn Braun, Mill Creek
Riley Harris, Mill Creek
Annabelle Lawson, Wesleyan
Goalie
Aja Thomas, Brookwood
Second Team
Attack
Molly Brown, Wesleyan; Caroline Coleman, Grayson; Anna Katherine Estock, Parkview
Midfield
Aislinn Pendergast, Mill Creek; Triniti Cassidy, Brookwood; Riley Keller, Wesleyan
Defense
Kearston Dixon, GAC; Lindsey Bowbliss, Mountain View; Kendall Wilson, Mill Creek; Riah Burnett, Grayson
Goalie
Madison McCoy, Buford
Third Team
Attack
Alyssa Lewis, Mill Creek; Amber Washkill, Archer; Mary Ellis Davies, GAC
Midfield
Madelyn Long, Archer; Kylee Kangas, Buford; Ella Fornek, Brookwood
Defense
Lovette Choloh, Archer; Shakera Jeune, Dacula; Kaylee Moreland, Buford; Alexandra Murphy, Wesleyan
Goalie
Emma Nydam, Wesleyan
Leadership Award
Archer: Olivia Young, Ernest Asare-Nkansah
Brookwood: Madison Catoggio, Davis Moore
Buford: Kaylee Moreland, Josh Voorhees
Collins Hill: Kiri Feldhaus, Wyatt Dasher
Dacula: Shekena Jeune, Matt Morgenroth
Duluth: Gracie Flores, Tony Nguyen
GAC: Mary Ellis Davies, Thomas Lowman
Grayson: Riah Burnett, Zachary Shores
Lanier: Olivia Andrews, Kyle King
Mill Creek: Lauren Dobbs, Trevor Johnson
Mountain View: Emily Denaga, Brennon Madonia
North Gwinnett: Caroline Ariano, Logan Villhauer
Parkview: Claudia Tanksley, Jack Bunson
Peachtree Ridge: Lauren Hinton, Riley Shaw
Wesleyan: Riley Keller, J.D. Chipman
Scholastic Award
Archer: Maddie Hays, Connor Grimes
Brookwood: Hana Tesfa, Jacob Brown
Buford: Lauryn Brown, Nick Cambria
Collins Hill: Renee Kimbro, David Turcin
Dacula: Shivani Virani, Dylan D’Amato
Duluth: Mazie Anderson, Grant Espy
GAC: Kelley Dorr, Hudson Higgins
Grayson: Caroline Coleman, Phillip Green
Lanier: Dylan Lao, Noah Schiefelbein
Mill Creek: Carolyn Braun, Max Calabrese
Mountain View: India Buckner, Paul DesPres
North Gwinnett: Hannah Barber, Jacob Clayton
Parkview: Peyton Refling, Ryan Craig
Peachtree Ridge: Kimberly Hoang, Anish Reddy
Wesleyan: Alexandra Murphy, Will Alexander
