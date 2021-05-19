LDSC_0367.JPG
Buford's Jordan Garrison (12) heads down the field against Johns Creek.

 Will Hammock

The Gwinnett Lacrosse League celebrated the best in local high school lacrosse Tuesday with its season-ending awards banquet.

The top girls honors went to Wesleyan’s Anna Rae Copeland as Attack Player of the Year, Mountain View’s Maria Palomba as Midfield Player of the Year, Buford’s Jordan Garrison as Defense Player of the Year and Mill Creek’s Juliana Pleck as Goalie of the Year.

Mill Creek swept the top coaching awards with Girls Head Coach of the Year Brian Williamson and Girls Assistant of the Year Andrea Braun.

Buford earned two of the top boys awards with Attack Player of the Year Mikey Canavan and Defense Player of the Year Davis Peek. The other top boys award winners were Mill Creek’s Parker Emmett (Midfield Player of the Year), North Gwinnett’s Jackson Rogers (FOGO Player of the Year), Greater Atlanta Christian’s Thomas Lowman (Long Stick Midfield Player of the Year) and Peachtree Ridge’s Davis Wheeler (Goalie of the Year).

Buford’s Kevin Peek was named Boys Head Coach of the Year and Parkview’s Mike Hannon was Boys Assistant of the Year.

BOYS

First Team

Attack

Ed Downey, Mill Creek

Jack Bunson, Parkview

Tyler Casey, North Gwinnett

Midfield

Zack Salo, Buford

Nick Eliacin, North Gwinnett

Riley Shaw, Peachtree Ridge

Defense

Daunte Shaw, Mill Creek

Hudson Higgins, GAC

Luke Warren, North Gwinnett

FOGO

Dawson Andrew, Buford

Long stick midfielder

Collin Davis, North Gwinnett

Goalie

Matthew Canavan, Buford

Second Team

Attack

Mason Duriez, GAC; Andrew Duffy, Mill Creek; Cooper Jopling, North Gwinnett

Midfield

Max Calabrese, Mill Creek; James Canipe, GAC; Ashton Daniels, Buford

Defense

Lennon Connolly, Mill Creek; Cole Jenkins, Parkview; Jameson Hynds, Buford

FOGO

Aidan Bailey, GAC

Long stick midfielder

Korbin Clack, Buford

Goalie

Chandler Copenhaver, Wesleyan

Third Team

Attack

Palmer Hayes, Grayson; Jackson Rhodes, Buford; Ryan Craig, Parkview

Midfield

Joseph Rose, GAC; Nick Kava, Mill Creek; Nathaniel Burt, Parkview

Defense

Will Gary, GAC; Davis Green, Peachtree Ridge; Carson Garrison, Buford

FOGO

Zach Blanton, Wesleyan

Long stick midfielder

Jack Mapstone, Parkview

Goalie

Brayden Williams, Mill Creek

GIRLS

First Team

Attack

Lexi Tinker, Mill Creek

Jordyn Olivo, Buford

Lily Clawson, Mountain View

Anne Friese, Mill Creek

Midfield

Lauren Dobbs, Mill Creek

Claudia Tanksley, Parkview

Courtney Martin, Buford

Defense

Caylor Christman, Mountain View

Carolyn Braun, Mill Creek

Riley Harris, Mill Creek

Annabelle Lawson, Wesleyan

Goalie

Aja Thomas, Brookwood

Second Team

Attack

Molly Brown, Wesleyan; Caroline Coleman, Grayson; Anna Katherine Estock, Parkview

Midfield

Aislinn Pendergast, Mill Creek; Triniti Cassidy, Brookwood; Riley Keller, Wesleyan

Defense

Kearston Dixon, GAC; Lindsey Bowbliss, Mountain View; Kendall Wilson, Mill Creek; Riah Burnett, Grayson

Goalie

Madison McCoy, Buford

Third Team

Attack

Alyssa Lewis, Mill Creek; Amber Washkill, Archer; Mary Ellis Davies, GAC

Midfield

Madelyn Long, Archer; Kylee Kangas, Buford; Ella Fornek, Brookwood

Defense

Lovette Choloh, Archer; Shakera Jeune, Dacula; Kaylee Moreland, Buford; Alexandra Murphy, Wesleyan

Goalie

Emma Nydam, Wesleyan

Leadership Award

Archer: Olivia Young, Ernest Asare-Nkansah

Brookwood: Madison Catoggio, Davis Moore

Buford: Kaylee Moreland, Josh Voorhees

Collins Hill: Kiri Feldhaus, Wyatt Dasher

Dacula: Shekena Jeune, Matt Morgenroth

Duluth: Gracie Flores, Tony Nguyen

GAC: Mary Ellis Davies, Thomas Lowman

Grayson: Riah Burnett, Zachary Shores

Lanier: Olivia Andrews, Kyle King

Mill Creek: Lauren Dobbs, Trevor Johnson

Mountain View: Emily Denaga, Brennon Madonia

North Gwinnett: Caroline Ariano, Logan Villhauer

Parkview: Claudia Tanksley, Jack Bunson

Peachtree Ridge: Lauren Hinton, Riley Shaw

Wesleyan: Riley Keller, J.D. Chipman

Scholastic Award

Archer: Maddie Hays, Connor Grimes

Brookwood: Hana Tesfa, Jacob Brown

Buford: Lauryn Brown, Nick Cambria

Collins Hill: Renee Kimbro, David Turcin

Dacula: Shivani Virani, Dylan D’Amato

Duluth: Mazie Anderson, Grant Espy

GAC: Kelley Dorr, Hudson Higgins

Grayson: Caroline Coleman, Phillip Green

Lanier: Dylan Lao, Noah Schiefelbein

Mill Creek: Carolyn Braun, Max Calabrese

Mountain View: India Buckner, Paul DesPres

North Gwinnett: Hannah Barber, Jacob Clayton

Parkview: Peyton Refling, Ryan Craig

Peachtree Ridge: Kimberly Hoang, Anish Reddy

Wesleyan: Alexandra Murphy, Will Alexander

