Buford's Jackson Rhodes (42) on the attack during the state semifinals against Lambert.

 Craig Cappy

The best in Gwinnett County high school lacrosse was celebrated this week with the Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s annual season-ending banquet.

Buford boys lacrosse team, which reached the state semifinals, earned four top individual awards, including Jackson Rhodes as Attack Player of the Year and Davis Peek as Defense Player of the Year. The Wolves also swept the boys coaching awards with Kevin Peek as Head Coach of the Year and Tyler Botts as Assistant Coach of the Year.

The other top boys awards went to Mill Creek’s Jack Miller (Midfield Player of the Year), North Gwinnett’s Jack Rogers (FOGO Player of the Year), Collins Hill’s Justin Martin (Long Stick Middie Player of the Year) and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Quad Williams (Goalie of the Year).

Mill Creek picked up three top girls awards — Lexi Tinker as Attack Player of the Year, and Lauren Dobbs as Midfield Player of the Year. The Hawks’ Andrea Braun was Assistant Coach of the Year.

Mountain View’s Caylor Christman was Defense Player of the Year for the girls, and Brookwood’s Aja Thomas was Goalie of the Year. The Head Coach of the Year for the girls was Duluth’s Jeremy Mitchell.

The following all-county teams and other awards were recognized at the event:

Boys

First Team

Attack

Evan Leonardo, Buford

Cooper Jopling, North Gwinnett

Andrew Duffy, Mill Creek

Midfield

Zach Salo, Buford

Jacob Clayton, North Gwinnett

Erik Fornek, Brookwood

Matthew Scruggs, Buford

Defense

Lennon Connolly, Mill Creek

Luke Warren, North Gwinnett

Matt Blanton, Wesleyan

FOGO

Dawson Andrew, Buford

Zach Blanton, Wesleyan

LSM

Preston Nichols, Mill Creek

Goalie

Brayden Williams, Mill Creek

Second Team

Attack

Bray Maglovsky, Mill Creek; Lawson Jones, Wesleyan; Kyle Hennelly, Mountain View

Midfield

Conner Barlan, Mountain View; Nathan Landry, Peachtree Ridge

Defense

Allante Burley, Peachtree Ridge; Jameson Hynds, Buford; Joey Graham, Lanier; Carson Perry, Buford

LSM

Caleb Harris, Brookwood

Goalie

Matthew Canavan, Buford

Third Team

Attack

Josh Goode, Collins Hill; Buzzy Pressly, Peachtree Ridge; Kyle Spence, North Gwinnett

Midfield

Korbin Clack, Buford; Nick Winter, Mill Creek; Sam Harkins, Mill Creek

Defense

Ryan Johnston, Mill Creek; Ryan DiFrancisco, North Gwinnett

FOGO

Andrew Graham, Lanier

LSM

Robert Wholley, North Gwinnett

Goalie

Chandler Copenhaver, Wesleyan

Leadership Award

Archer: Rob Upton

Brookwood: Erik Fornek

Buford: Ben Martin

Collins Hill: Joshua Goode

Dacula: Jackson Sims

GAC: Quad Williams

Grayson: Michael Bonsell

Lanier: Joey Graham

Mill Creek: Lennon Connolly

Mountain View: Nicholas Roberson

North Gwinnett: William Adams

Norcross: Patrick Elder

Parkview: Sam Lindsey

Peachtree Ridge: Allante Burley

Wesleyan: Mitchell Badciong

Scholastic Award

Archer: Bodan Pittman

Brookwood: Caleb Harris

Buford: Jameson Hynds

Collins Hill: Justin Martin

Dacula: Kaden Bass

GAC: Quad Williams

Grayson: Bobby Beckman

Lanier: Justin Wright

Mill Creek: Hien Bui

Mountain View: Kyle Hennelly

North Gwinnett: Logan Weaver

Norcross: Aidan Moss

Parkview: Thomas Schirm

Peachtree Ridge: John Dutton

Wesleyan: Jackson Merkl

Girls

First Team

Attack

Anna Rae Copeland, Wesleyan

Mina Muirhead, Mountain View

Alyssa Lewis, Mill Creek

Alexis Scoggins, Brookwood

Midfield

Triniti Cassidy, Brookwood

Claudia Tanksley, Parkview

Audrey LaFramboise, Wesleyan

Defense

Kendall Wilson, Mill Creek

Charlee Cutchins, GAC

Skylar Mullin, North Gwinnett

Ashley Stidham, Brookwood

Goalie

Sarah Cobb, North Gwinnett

Second Team

Attack

Anna Ramsden, Mountain View; Morgan Giesler, North Gwinnett; Amber Washkill, Archer; Sophie Garrett, Parkview

Midfield

Lauren Teav, North Gwinnett; Jordyn Olivo, Buford; Ella Fornek, Brookwood

Defense

Celeste Welch, Peachtree Ridge; Annabelle Lawson, Wesleyan; Hannah Booker, Mountain View; Katie Patria, Mill Creek

Goalie

Lily Nydam, Wesleyan

Third Team

Attack

Leah Brown, Brookwood; Gracie Flores, Duluth; Megan Canavan, Buford; Abigail Durkin, Grayson

Midfield

Aislinn Pendergast, Mill Creek; Tory Seaton, GAC; Caroline Coleman, Grayson

Defense

Abi Weed, Brookwood; Maggie Rheudasil, Wesleyan; Emma Stewart, North Gwinnett; Tori Human, Parkview

Goalie

Myskina Bolavong, Peachtree Ridge

Leadership Award

Archer: Hannah McCallion

Brookwood: Leah Brown

Buford: Avery Treadwell

Collins Hill: Lawna Henry

Dacula: Maggie Heiderscheit

Duluth: Gracie Flores

GAC: Madeline Facteau

Grayson: Ansley Cook

Lanier: Lana Torres

Mill Creek: Anne Friese

Mountain View: Anna Ramsden

North Gwinnett: Jaime Salin

Parkview: Claudia Tanksley

Peachtree Ridge: Kaelyn Hudson

Wesleyan: Maggie Rheudasil

Scholastic Award

Archer: Sulema Gonzalez

Brookwood: Leah Brown

Buford: Heather West

Collins Hill: Kaitlyn Hale

Dacula: Ivana Trapella

Duluth: Mazie Anderson

GAC: Kylee Herbert

Grayson: Caroline Coleman

Lanier: Katelyn Huffman

Mill Creek: Katie Patria

Mountain View: Tyler Scott

North Gwinnett: Emma Stewart

Parkview: Peyton Refling

Peachtree Ridge: Emily Zimmerman

Wesleyan: Sophie Villa

