The best in Gwinnett County high school lacrosse was celebrated this week with the Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s annual season-ending banquet.
Buford boys lacrosse team, which reached the state semifinals, earned four top individual awards, including Jackson Rhodes as Attack Player of the Year and Davis Peek as Defense Player of the Year. The Wolves also swept the boys coaching awards with Kevin Peek as Head Coach of the Year and Tyler Botts as Assistant Coach of the Year.
The other top boys awards went to Mill Creek’s Jack Miller (Midfield Player of the Year), North Gwinnett’s Jack Rogers (FOGO Player of the Year), Collins Hill’s Justin Martin (Long Stick Middie Player of the Year) and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Quad Williams (Goalie of the Year).
Mill Creek picked up three top girls awards — Lexi Tinker as Attack Player of the Year, and Lauren Dobbs as Midfield Player of the Year. The Hawks’ Andrea Braun was Assistant Coach of the Year.
Mountain View’s Caylor Christman was Defense Player of the Year for the girls, and Brookwood’s Aja Thomas was Goalie of the Year. The Head Coach of the Year for the girls was Duluth’s Jeremy Mitchell.
The following all-county teams and other awards were recognized at the event:
Boys
First Team
Attack
Evan Leonardo, Buford
Cooper Jopling, North Gwinnett
Andrew Duffy, Mill Creek
Midfield
Zach Salo, Buford
Jacob Clayton, North Gwinnett
Erik Fornek, Brookwood
Matthew Scruggs, Buford
Defense
Lennon Connolly, Mill Creek
Luke Warren, North Gwinnett
Matt Blanton, Wesleyan
FOGO
Dawson Andrew, Buford
Zach Blanton, Wesleyan
LSM
Preston Nichols, Mill Creek
Goalie
Brayden Williams, Mill Creek
Second Team
Attack
Bray Maglovsky, Mill Creek; Lawson Jones, Wesleyan; Kyle Hennelly, Mountain View
Midfield
Conner Barlan, Mountain View; Nathan Landry, Peachtree Ridge
Defense
Allante Burley, Peachtree Ridge; Jameson Hynds, Buford; Joey Graham, Lanier; Carson Perry, Buford
LSM
Caleb Harris, Brookwood
Goalie
Matthew Canavan, Buford
Third Team
Attack
Josh Goode, Collins Hill; Buzzy Pressly, Peachtree Ridge; Kyle Spence, North Gwinnett
Midfield
Korbin Clack, Buford; Nick Winter, Mill Creek; Sam Harkins, Mill Creek
Defense
Ryan Johnston, Mill Creek; Ryan DiFrancisco, North Gwinnett
FOGO
Andrew Graham, Lanier
LSM
Robert Wholley, North Gwinnett
Goalie
Chandler Copenhaver, Wesleyan
Leadership Award
Archer: Rob Upton
Brookwood: Erik Fornek
Buford: Ben Martin
Collins Hill: Joshua Goode
Dacula: Jackson Sims
GAC: Quad Williams
Grayson: Michael Bonsell
Lanier: Joey Graham
Mill Creek: Lennon Connolly
Mountain View: Nicholas Roberson
North Gwinnett: William Adams
Norcross: Patrick Elder
Parkview: Sam Lindsey
Peachtree Ridge: Allante Burley
Wesleyan: Mitchell Badciong
Scholastic Award
Archer: Bodan Pittman
Brookwood: Caleb Harris
Buford: Jameson Hynds
Collins Hill: Justin Martin
Dacula: Kaden Bass
GAC: Quad Williams
Grayson: Bobby Beckman
Lanier: Justin Wright
Mill Creek: Hien Bui
Mountain View: Kyle Hennelly
North Gwinnett: Logan Weaver
Norcross: Aidan Moss
Parkview: Thomas Schirm
Peachtree Ridge: John Dutton
Wesleyan: Jackson Merkl
Girls
First Team
Attack
Anna Rae Copeland, Wesleyan
Mina Muirhead, Mountain View
Alyssa Lewis, Mill Creek
Alexis Scoggins, Brookwood
Midfield
Triniti Cassidy, Brookwood
Claudia Tanksley, Parkview
Audrey LaFramboise, Wesleyan
Defense
Kendall Wilson, Mill Creek
Charlee Cutchins, GAC
Skylar Mullin, North Gwinnett
Ashley Stidham, Brookwood
Goalie
Sarah Cobb, North Gwinnett
Second Team
Attack
Anna Ramsden, Mountain View; Morgan Giesler, North Gwinnett; Amber Washkill, Archer; Sophie Garrett, Parkview
Midfield
Lauren Teav, North Gwinnett; Jordyn Olivo, Buford; Ella Fornek, Brookwood
Defense
Celeste Welch, Peachtree Ridge; Annabelle Lawson, Wesleyan; Hannah Booker, Mountain View; Katie Patria, Mill Creek
Goalie
Lily Nydam, Wesleyan
Third Team
Attack
Leah Brown, Brookwood; Gracie Flores, Duluth; Megan Canavan, Buford; Abigail Durkin, Grayson
Midfield
Aislinn Pendergast, Mill Creek; Tory Seaton, GAC; Caroline Coleman, Grayson
Defense
Abi Weed, Brookwood; Maggie Rheudasil, Wesleyan; Emma Stewart, North Gwinnett; Tori Human, Parkview
Goalie
Myskina Bolavong, Peachtree Ridge
Leadership Award
Archer: Hannah McCallion
Brookwood: Leah Brown
Buford: Avery Treadwell
Collins Hill: Lawna Henry
Dacula: Maggie Heiderscheit
Duluth: Gracie Flores
GAC: Madeline Facteau
Grayson: Ansley Cook
Lanier: Lana Torres
Mill Creek: Anne Friese
Mountain View: Anna Ramsden
North Gwinnett: Jaime Salin
Parkview: Claudia Tanksley
Peachtree Ridge: Kaelyn Hudson
Wesleyan: Maggie Rheudasil
Scholastic Award
Archer: Sulema Gonzalez
Brookwood: Leah Brown
Buford: Heather West
Collins Hill: Kaitlyn Hale
Dacula: Ivana Trapella
Duluth: Mazie Anderson
GAC: Kylee Herbert
Grayson: Caroline Coleman
Lanier: Katelyn Huffman
Mill Creek: Katie Patria
Mountain View: Tyler Scott
North Gwinnett: Emma Stewart
Parkview: Peyton Refling
Peachtree Ridge: Emily Zimmerman
Wesleyan: Sophie Villa
