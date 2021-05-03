The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Lightning boys: Trace Albanese
Mountain View
Lightning girls: Roslyn Norwood
Senior girls: Maja Lykke
Lightning boys: Kaden Hennelly
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning girls: Logan Lind
Senior girls: Sydney Matesevac
Bantam boys: Styles Stewart
Senior boys: Nick Thomas
Lightning boys: Julian Fleury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.