Kaden Hennelly

The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Lightning boys: Trace Albanese

Mountain View

Lightning girls: Roslyn Norwood

Senior girls: Maja Lykke

Lightning boys: Kaden Hennelly

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning girls: Logan Lind

Senior girls: Sydney Matesevac

Bantam boys: Styles Stewart

Senior boys: Nick Thomas

Lightning boys: Julian Fleury

