The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Bantam boys: Jakob Carwile

Lightning boys: Owen Meredith

Senior girls: Kat Dodson

Brookwood: Olivia Mitchell

Junior girls: Izzie Rhodes

Senior girls: Paulie Phan

Buford

Lightning girls: Shay Ashton

Lightning boys Philmon: Vincent Heffern

Dacula

Junior girls: Lindsey Hartsock

Bantam boys: Broc Nance

Lightning boys: Michael Azarian

Junior boys: Asa Meredith

Forsyth Central

Junior girls: Avery Haymes

Senior girls: Kacey Straub

Mill Creek

Lightning girls: Brooklyn Savage

Junior girls: Melody Lytton

Senior girls: Charlie Conklin

Bantam boys Cole: Ahzriel Hall

Bantam boys Bentley: Everett Holiday

Bantam boys Padden: Brooks Ryan

Lightning boys Walsh: Kohl Young

Lightning boys Schulman: Rylan McElroy

Lightning boys Sperbeck: Michael Poole

Junior boys: Cohen Marsh

Mountain View

Lightning girls: Addison Carlyle

Senior girls: Amina Plummer

Lightning boys: Jojo Henry

Junior boys: Brad Horton

East Gwinnett Raiders senior boys: Julian Botero

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning girls: Camila Monterrosa

Senior girls: Amanda Alvarez

Bantam boys: C.J. Payton

Senior boys: Nathan Cook

Lightning boys: Jeffrey Cail

