The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Bantam boys: Jakob Carwile
Lightning boys: Owen Meredith
Senior girls: Kat Dodson
Brookwood: Olivia Mitchell
Junior girls: Izzie Rhodes
Senior girls: Paulie Phan
Buford
Lightning girls: Shay Ashton
Lightning boys Philmon: Vincent Heffern
Dacula
Junior girls: Lindsey Hartsock
Bantam boys: Broc Nance
Lightning boys: Michael Azarian
Junior boys: Asa Meredith
Forsyth Central
Junior girls: Avery Haymes
Senior girls: Kacey Straub
Mill Creek
Lightning girls: Brooklyn Savage
Junior girls: Melody Lytton
Senior girls: Charlie Conklin
Bantam boys Cole: Ahzriel Hall
Bantam boys Bentley: Everett Holiday
Bantam boys Padden: Brooks Ryan
Lightning boys Walsh: Kohl Young
Lightning boys Schulman: Rylan McElroy
Lightning boys Sperbeck: Michael Poole
Junior boys: Cohen Marsh
Mountain View
Lightning girls: Addison Carlyle
Senior girls: Amina Plummer
Lightning boys: Jojo Henry
Junior boys: Brad Horton
East Gwinnett Raiders senior boys: Julian Botero
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning girls: Camila Monterrosa
Senior girls: Amanda Alvarez
Bantam boys: C.J. Payton
Senior boys: Nathan Cook
Lightning boys: Jeffrey Cail
