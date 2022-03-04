urgent Gwinnett Lacrosse League Athletes of the Week From Staff Reports Mar 4, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Evie Smith Brody Kubiak Hudson Mayhue Kayden Beckett Ace Van Nus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):BufordBantam Boys Gold: Jude Thompson Lightning Boys: Heston LentzJunior Boys: Joey GambaleSenior Boys: Carter HeardCherokee BluffLightning Boys: Brady SweetingJunior Boys: Jordan MaddoxSenior Boys: Jacob HooverDaculaSenior Girls: Evie SmithBantam Boys: Brody KubiakLightning Boys: Kayden BeckettJunior Boys: Hudson MayhueSenior Boys: Ace Van NusMill CreekLightning Girls: Abbie Cate GogolinskiSenior Girls Cardinal: Susan ReynoldsSenior Girls Navy: Alexis EichenbergerBantam Boys Cardinal: Everett HolidayBantam Boys Navy: Hogan LeverettLightning Boys: Tyler Robataille Junior Boys: Jack RodriguezSenior Boys: Thomas ConnaireMountain ViewLightning Girls: Amelia DardenSenior Girls: Arwen TorresLightning Boys: Abel SuttonOconeeSenior Girls: Ruthie SliderJunior Boys: Grady PriceSenior Boys: Owen ElkinsParkviewLightning Girls: Nora WalkerSenior Girls: Charleigh SpenceBantam Boys: Spencer CarterLightning Boys: Preston StrotherJunior Boys: Cody ClackSenior Boys: Gavin AbshirePeachtree RidgeLightning Girls: Arianna LasterSenior Girls: Elyse SantiagoBantam Boys: Nathan RuizLightning Boys: Jackson ThigpenSenior Boys: Emmanuel Clottey Recommended for you +11 Best-paid industries for machinists How do machinist jobs stack up across industries? 