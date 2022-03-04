The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Buford

Bantam Boys Gold: Jude Thompson

Lightning Boys: Heston Lentz

Junior Boys: Joey Gambale

Senior Boys: Carter Heard

Cherokee Bluff

Lightning Boys: Brady Sweeting

Junior Boys: Jordan Maddox

Senior Boys: Jacob Hoover

Dacula

Senior Girls: Evie Smith

Bantam Boys: Brody Kubiak

Lightning Boys: Kayden Beckett

Junior Boys: Hudson Mayhue

Senior Boys: Ace Van Nus

Mill Creek

Lightning Girls: Abbie Cate Gogolinski

Senior Girls Cardinal: Susan Reynolds

Senior Girls Navy: Alexis Eichenberger

Bantam Boys Cardinal: Everett Holiday

Bantam Boys Navy: Hogan Leverett

Lightning Boys: Tyler Robataille

Junior Boys: Jack Rodriguez

Senior Boys: Thomas Connaire

Mountain View

Lightning Girls: Amelia Darden

Senior Girls: Arwen Torres

Lightning Boys: Abel Sutton

Oconee

Senior Girls: Ruthie Slider

Junior Boys: Grady Price

Senior Boys: Owen Elkins

Parkview

Lightning Girls: Nora Walker

Senior Girls: Charleigh Spence

Bantam Boys: Spencer Carter

Lightning Boys: Preston Strother

Junior Boys: Cody Clack

Senior Boys: Gavin Abshire

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning Girls: Arianna Laster

Senior Girls: Elyse Santiago

Bantam Boys: Nathan Ruiz

Lightning Boys: Jackson Thigpen

Senior Boys: Emmanuel Clottey

