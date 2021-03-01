The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Bantam boys: Jakob Carwile
Lightning boys: Colson Jones
Senior girls: Payton Lockhart
Brookwood
Junior girls: Julie Connelly
Senior girls: Baiden Blosser
Senior boys: Michael Howard
Buford
Lightning girls: Ava Schwaller
Lightning girls: Joscelyn Niesi
Bantam boys: Malachi Colletta
Lightning boys Philmon: Aiden Taylor
Junior boys: Connor Cook
Senior boys: Brody Ibold
Dacula
Junior girls: Isabel Sutton
Bantam boys: Lawson Darden
Lightning boys: Kingston Woodley
Junior boys: Henry Hill
Forsyth Central
Junior girls: Sara Beth Hickerson
Mill Creek
Bantam boys Bentley: Logan Dunton
Bantam boys Padden: Eli McClendon
Lightning boys Walsh: Landon Eich
Lightning boys Schulman: S.J. McClendon
Lightning boys Sperbeck: Timothy Cole
Junior boys: Michaiah Walker
Senior boys: Zeke Wright
Mountain View
Lightning girls: Addison Jones
Lightning boys: Jaden Zulusky
Junior boys: Jackson Rogers
East Gwinnett Raiders Senior Boys: Trevor Blair
Parkview
Senior girls: Sophia Berryman
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning girls: Laylah Frierson
Senior girls: Emma Mock
Bantam boys: Jabari Cooper
Senior boys: Henry Bedard
Lightning boys: Zachary Wieddenmann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.