The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Bantam boys: Jakob Carwile

Lightning boys: Colson Jones

Senior girls: Payton Lockhart

Brookwood

Junior girls: Julie Connelly

Senior girls: Baiden Blosser

Senior boys: Michael Howard

Buford

Lightning girls: Ava Schwaller

Lightning girls: Joscelyn Niesi

Bantam boys: Malachi Colletta

Lightning boys Philmon: Aiden Taylor

Junior boys: Connor Cook

Senior boys: Brody Ibold

Dacula

Junior girls: Isabel Sutton

Bantam boys: Lawson Darden

Lightning boys: Kingston Woodley

Junior boys: Henry Hill

Forsyth Central

Junior girls: Sara Beth Hickerson

Mill Creek

Bantam boys Bentley: Logan Dunton

Bantam boys Padden: Eli McClendon

Lightning boys Walsh: Landon Eich

Lightning boys Schulman: S.J. McClendon

Lightning boys Sperbeck: Timothy Cole

Junior boys: Michaiah Walker

Senior boys: Zeke Wright

Mountain View

Lightning girls: Addison Jones

Lightning boys: Jaden Zulusky

Junior boys: Jackson Rogers

East Gwinnett Raiders Senior Boys: Trevor Blair

Parkview

Senior girls: Sophia Berryman

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning girls: Laylah Frierson

Senior girls: Emma Mock

Bantam boys: Jabari Cooper

Senior boys: Henry Bedard

Lightning boys: Zachary Wieddenmann

