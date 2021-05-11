The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Senior girls: Aubrey Meadows

Buford

Senior girls: Quinn Conwell

Dacula

Junior girls: Addison Mansour

Greater Atlanta Christian

Lightning girls: Claire Voelzke

Mountain View

East Gwinnett Raiders: Connor Donnelly

George Walton

Junior boys: A.J. Dillard

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning girls: Logan Lind

Senior boys: Nathan Cook

2021 GLL Championship Teams

Senior Girls B: Buford

Senior Girls A: Mountain View

Junior Boys: George Walton

Senior Boys B: East Gwinnett Raiders

Senior Boys A: Oconee

Lightning Boys B: Oconee White

Lightning Boys A: Buford Philmon

Lightning Girls: Greater Atlanta Christian

Junior Girls: Dacula

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.