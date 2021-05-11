The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Senior girls: Aubrey Meadows
Buford
Senior girls: Quinn Conwell
Dacula
Junior girls: Addison Mansour
Greater Atlanta Christian
Lightning girls: Claire Voelzke
Mountain View
East Gwinnett Raiders: Connor Donnelly
George Walton
Junior boys: A.J. Dillard
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning girls: Logan Lind
Senior boys: Nathan Cook
2021 GLL Championship Teams
Senior Girls B: Buford
Senior Girls A: Mountain View
Junior Boys: George Walton
Senior Boys B: East Gwinnett Raiders
Senior Boys A: Oconee
Lightning Boys B: Oconee White
Lightning Boys A: Buford Philmon
Lightning Girls: Greater Atlanta Christian
Junior Girls: Dacula
