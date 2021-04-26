The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Lightning boys: Christian Francis
Senior girls: Evie Smith
Buford
Lightning girls: Dyllan Wasson
Dacula
Junior girls: Elle Koziatek
Lightning boys: Eric Lopez
Junior boys: Onyx West
Mill Creek
Lightning girls: Sarah Kim
Junior girls: Trinity Hepworth
Senior girls: Violet Shultz
Mountain View
Junior boys: Micah Moulder
East Gwinnett Raiders senior boys: Benjamin Voss
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning girls: Elyse Santiago
Lightning boys: Jeffrey Cail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.