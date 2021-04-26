The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Lightning boys: Christian Francis

Senior girls: Evie Smith

Buford

Lightning girls: Dyllan Wasson

Dacula

Junior girls: Elle Koziatek

Lightning boys: Eric Lopez

Junior boys: Onyx West

Mill Creek

Lightning girls: Sarah Kim

Junior girls: Trinity Hepworth

Senior girls: Violet Shultz

Mountain View

Junior boys: Micah Moulder

East Gwinnett Raiders senior boys: Benjamin Voss

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning girls: Elyse Santiago

Lightning boys: Jeffrey Cail

