Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 2:41 am
The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Buford
Lightning Girls: Reed Caspar
Senior Girls Green: Paige Jacquette
Senior Girls Gold: Abigail Norris
Lightning Boys: Miller Tieslau
Junior Boys: Makena Serna
Senior Boys: Carter Gathers
Cherokee Bluff
Lightning Boys: Wyatt Williams
Junior Boys: Brady Sweeting
Senior Boys: Johan Schulze
Dacula
Lightning Girls: Charley Mayhue
Senior Girls: Sharon Camacho Castaneda
Lightning Boys: Brody Kubiak
Junior Boys: Christian Francis
Senior Boys: Bryant Nagel
Decatur
Lightning Boys: Maddox Guerrieri
Junior Boys: Kieran Dickmann
George Walton
Lightning Boys: Dallin Peck
Junior Boys: Jackson Salain
Senior Boys: Hudson Pittman
Greater Atlanta Christian
Lightning Girls: Arden Leitch
Senior Girls: Alex Sosin
Lightning Boys: Garrett Wilson
Junior Boys: Ethan Walker
Mill Creek
Lightning Girls: Abby Gray
Senior Girls Cardinal: Sarah Kim
Senior Girls Navy: Selina Hamilton-Galloway
Lightning Boys: Carter Cheatham
Junior Boys: Michael Poole
Mountain View
Lightning Boys: Corbin Barbaree
North Forsyth
Senior Girls: Katie Dennis
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning Girls: Elise Jentlie
Senior Girls: Skylar Ash
Lightning Boys: Styles Stewart
Senior Boys: Jaykb Belin
