Gwinnett Lacrosse League Athletes of the Week From Staff Reports Feb 26, 2022 McLendon Kaden McLendon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):BufordLightning Girls: Valarie Galeano Senior Girls Green: Violet CollettaSenior Girls Gold: Marion Elise HuffBantam Boys Green: Charlie TulumelloBantam Boys Gold: Jett SmithLightning Boys: Eli LopezJunior Boys: Kaan AzakliogluSenior Boys: James GregoryDaculaSenior Girls: Josephine Keiley ListermannBantam Boys: Broc NanceLightning Boys: Jackson CrabbJunior Boys: Mason SchmittSenior Boys: Nate CramerGeorge Walton AcademyLightning Boys: Trevor EdwardsMill CreekLightning Girls: Abby GraySenior Girls Cardinal: McKenna NatarajanSenior Girls Navy: Ilei DavidBantam Boys Cardinal: Carter Cheatham Bantam Boys Navy: Preston CollierLightning Boys: Landon EichJunior Boys: Logan CoxSenior Boys: Miles CheathamMountain ViewLightning Girls: Caitlyn CramerSenior Girls: Bailey TerryJunior Boys: S.J. McLendonSenior Boys: Joah CofieldLightning Boys: Kaden McLendonParkviewLightning Girls: Lillian ForresterSenior Girls: Julia JonesBantam Boys: Christian RavieleLightning Boys: Alexander BabicJunior Boys: Sullivan Van SoelenSenior Boys: Luke EmmettPeachtree RidgeLightning Girls: Sabrina VenturaSenior Girls: Amanda AlvarezBantam Boys: Hayden SmithLightning Boys: Nick ColladoSenior Boys: Chris Wilson 