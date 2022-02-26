The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Buford

Lightning Girls: Valarie Galeano

Senior Girls Green: Violet Colletta

Senior Girls Gold: Marion Elise Huff

Bantam Boys Green: Charlie Tulumello

Bantam Boys Gold: Jett Smith

Lightning Boys: Eli Lopez

Junior Boys: Kaan Azaklioglu

Senior Boys: James Gregory

Dacula

Senior Girls: Josephine Keiley Listermann

Bantam Boys: Broc Nance

Lightning Boys: Jackson Crabb

Junior Boys: Mason Schmitt

Senior Boys: Nate Cramer

George Walton Academy

Lightning Boys: Trevor Edwards

Mill Creek

Lightning Girls: Abby Gray

Senior Girls Cardinal: McKenna Natarajan

Senior Girls Navy: Ilei David

Bantam Boys Cardinal: Carter Cheatham

Bantam Boys Navy: Preston Collier

Lightning Boys: Landon Eich

Junior Boys: Logan Cox

Senior Boys: Miles Cheatham

Mountain View

Lightning Girls: Caitlyn Cramer

Senior Girls: Bailey Terry

Junior Boys: S.J. McLendon

Senior Boys: Joah Cofield

Lightning Boys: Kaden McLendon

Parkview

Lightning Girls: Lillian Forrester

Senior Girls: Julia Jones

Bantam Boys: Christian Raviele

Lightning Boys: Alexander Babic

Junior Boys: Sullivan Van Soelen

Senior Boys: Luke Emmett

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning Girls: Sabrina Ventura

Senior Girls: Amanda Alvarez

Bantam Boys: Hayden Smith

Lightning Boys: Nick Collado

Senior Boys: Chris Wilson

