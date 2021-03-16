The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Bantam boys: Braylon Joseph
Lightning boys: Mason Stinchcomb
Senior girls: Lindsey Hartsock
Junior girls: Izzie Rhodes
Buford
Lightning girls: Kayleigh Scruggs
Dacula
Junior girls: Esme Coffey
Bantam boys: Ryan Taylor
Lightning boys: Delonte Harmon
Junior boys: Hudson Mayhue
Forsyth Central
Junior girls: Masyn Wright
Senior girls: Delaney Serbinski
Mill Creek
Bantam boys Cole: Henry Duncan
Bantam boys Bentley: Cooper Bentley
Lightning boys Walsh: Brady Walsh
Lightning boys Schulman: Gabriel Gill
Junior boys: Caleb Lee
Mountain View
Lightning boys: Peter Stegnano
Junior boys: Mikael Ray
East Gwinnett Raiders senior boys: Joey Norwood
Parkview
Senior girls: Julia Jones
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning girls: Clara Matesevac
Senior girls: Claudia Demko
Bantam boys: Nicholas Hamrick
Senior boys: Armahn Anderson
Lightning boys: Jeffrey Cail
