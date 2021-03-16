The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Bantam boys: Braylon Joseph

Lightning boys: Mason Stinchcomb

Senior girls: Lindsey Hartsock

Junior girls: Izzie Rhodes

Buford

Lightning girls: Kayleigh Scruggs

Dacula

Junior girls: Esme Coffey

Bantam boys: Ryan Taylor

Lightning boys: Delonte Harmon

Junior boys: Hudson Mayhue

Forsyth Central

Junior girls: Masyn Wright

Senior girls: Delaney Serbinski

Mill Creek

Bantam boys Cole: Henry Duncan

Bantam boys Bentley: Cooper Bentley

Lightning boys Walsh: Brady Walsh

Lightning boys Schulman: Gabriel Gill

Junior boys: Caleb Lee

Mountain View

Lightning boys: Peter Stegnano

Junior boys: Mikael Ray

East Gwinnett Raiders senior boys: Joey Norwood

Parkview

Senior girls: Julia Jones

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning girls: Clara Matesevac

Senior girls: Claudia Demko

Bantam boys: Nicholas Hamrick

Senior boys: Armahn Anderson

Lightning boys: Jeffrey Cail

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.