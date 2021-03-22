The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Bantam boys: Aiden Perrine

Lightning boys: Spencer Marshall

Senior girls: Evie Smith

Brookwood

Junior girls: Aerawyn Thomas

Senior girls: Phillip Ford

Buford

Lightning girls: Mikenzie Frierson

Lightning girls: Alyssa McLeod

Bantam boys: Liam Lonze

Lighning boys Philmon: Caden Holcombe

Lightning boys Caspar: Barnes McGraw

Junior boys: Matthew Cooney

Senior boys: Graham Woods

Dacula

Junior girls: Isabel Starbuck

Bantam boys: Taylor Fordham

Lightning boys: Julien Ranel

Junior boys: Ace Van Nus

Forsyth Central

Junior girls: Coco Connelly

Senior girls: Casey McDonald

Mill Creek

Bantam boys Cole: Preston Collier

Bantam boys Bentley: Carter Cheatham

Bantam boys Padden: Sawyer Thomas

Lightning boys Walsh: Kyle Young

Lightning boys Schulman: Landon Holcombe

Lightning boys Sperbeck: Michael Poole

Junior boys: Connor Kuhn

Mountain View

Lightning girls: Willow McKinney

Senior girls: Caelyn Gierek

Lightning boys: Caspian Muehlberger

Junior boys: Anderson Sprout

East Gwinnett Raiders senior boys: Peyton Leichty

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning girls: Kaleigh Colbert

Senior girls: Brianna McDaniel

Bantam boys: Xavier Santiago

Senior boys: Alex Guarnera

Lightning boys: Winston Tutt

