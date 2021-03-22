The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Bantam boys: Aiden Perrine
Lightning boys: Spencer Marshall
Senior girls: Evie Smith
Brookwood
Junior girls: Aerawyn Thomas
Senior girls: Phillip Ford
Buford
Lightning girls: Mikenzie Frierson
Lightning girls: Alyssa McLeod
Bantam boys: Liam Lonze
Lighning boys Philmon: Caden Holcombe
Lightning boys Caspar: Barnes McGraw
Junior boys: Matthew Cooney
Senior boys: Graham Woods
Dacula
Junior girls: Isabel Starbuck
Bantam boys: Taylor Fordham
Lightning boys: Julien Ranel
Junior boys: Ace Van Nus
Forsyth Central
Junior girls: Coco Connelly
Senior girls: Casey McDonald
Mill Creek
Bantam boys Cole: Preston Collier
Bantam boys Bentley: Carter Cheatham
Bantam boys Padden: Sawyer Thomas
Lightning boys Walsh: Kyle Young
Lightning boys Schulman: Landon Holcombe
Lightning boys Sperbeck: Michael Poole
Junior boys: Connor Kuhn
Mountain View
Lightning girls: Willow McKinney
Senior girls: Caelyn Gierek
Lightning boys: Caspian Muehlberger
Junior boys: Anderson Sprout
East Gwinnett Raiders senior boys: Peyton Leichty
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning girls: Kaleigh Colbert
Senior girls: Brianna McDaniel
Bantam boys: Xavier Santiago
Senior boys: Alex Guarnera
Lightning boys: Winston Tutt
