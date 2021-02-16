The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Bantam boys: Maximus Sommers

Lightning boys: Hayden Roland

Senior girls: Addison Mansour

Brookwood

Junior girls: Valeria Sanclemente

Senior girls: Allie Teal

Senior boys: Garret Dolan

Buford

Lightning girls: Dyllan Wasson

Lightning girls: Karlee Riddle

Bantam boys: Bennett Steinkamp

Lightning boys Philmon: Trey Gregory

Lightning boys Caspar: Hudson Favors

Junior boys: Greyson Lonze

Senior boys: Lawson Peevy

Dacula

Junior girls: Peyton Lockhart

Bantam boys: Wyles Matthews

Lightning boys: David Scruggs

Junior boys: Nate Cramer

Forsyth Central

Junior girls: Gabby Barrett

Mill Creek

Lightning girls: Sarah Kim

Junior girls: Ava Savage

Lightning boys Walsh: Benton Stovall

Lightning boys Schulman: Landon Holcombe

Mountain View

Senior boys: Connor Donnelly

Junior boys: Caden Millburn

Parkview

Senior girls: Dayanara Enriquez

Lightning boys: Liam Forrester

Junior boys: Jessup McIntosh

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning girls: Elyse Santiago

Senior girls: Emma Beck

Bantam boys: Tanner Galbraith

Senior boys: Nathan Cook

