The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Bantam boys: Maximus Sommers
Lightning boys: Hayden Roland
Senior girls: Addison Mansour
Brookwood
Junior girls: Valeria Sanclemente
Senior girls: Allie Teal
Senior boys: Garret Dolan
Buford
Lightning girls: Dyllan Wasson
Lightning girls: Karlee Riddle
Bantam boys: Bennett Steinkamp
Lightning boys Philmon: Trey Gregory
Lightning boys Caspar: Hudson Favors
Junior boys: Greyson Lonze
Senior boys: Lawson Peevy
Dacula
Junior girls: Peyton Lockhart
Bantam boys: Wyles Matthews
Lightning boys: David Scruggs
Junior boys: Nate Cramer
Forsyth Central
Junior girls: Gabby Barrett
Mill Creek
Lightning girls: Sarah Kim
Junior girls: Ava Savage
Lightning boys Walsh: Benton Stovall
Lightning boys Schulman: Landon Holcombe
Mountain View
Senior boys: Connor Donnelly
Junior boys: Caden Millburn
Parkview
Senior girls: Dayanara Enriquez
Lightning boys: Liam Forrester
Junior boys: Jessup McIntosh
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning girls: Elyse Santiago
Senior girls: Emma Beck
Bantam boys: Tanner Galbraith
Senior boys: Nathan Cook
