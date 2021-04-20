The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Bantam boys: Whole team
Lightning boys: Ethan Noel
Senior girls: Karis Lemon
Brookwood
Lightning girls: Valentina Alfonso Perez
Junior girls: Aerawyn Thomas
Buford
Lightning girls: Cate Stahl
Lightning girls: Joscelyn Niesi
Lighning boys Philmon: Dylan Schultz
Lightning boys Caspar: Heston Lentz
Senior boys: Christian Stahl
Dacula
Bantam boys: Jackson Crabb
Lightning boys: Ignacio Swinney-Reid
Junior boys: Quinn Wolenski
Forsyth Central
Junior girls: Isobel Bibb
Mill Creek
Lightning girls: Elizabeth Lee
Junior girls: Caroline Hurd
Senior girls: Charlie Conklin
Bantam boys Cole: Troy DeAustria
Bantam boys Bentley: Brock Vasseur
Bantam boys Padden: Hayes Palman
Lightning boys Walsh: Mason Stephens
Lightning boys Schulman: Landon Holcombe
Lightning boys Sperbeck: Michael Poole
Junior boys: Cohen Marsh
Mountain View
Lightning girls: Andrea Jenkins
Senior girls: Saraphine Dass
Lightning boys: Abel Sutton
Junior boys: Nathaniel Louissaint
East Gwinnett Raiders senior boys: Michael Johnson
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning girls: Romina Mendoza-Siles
Senior girls: Demi Olivarria
Bantam boys: Vincent Ricardo
Senior boys: David Taylor
Lightning boys: Krystian Grandmougin
