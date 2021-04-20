The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Bantam boys: Whole team

Lightning boys: Ethan Noel

Senior girls: Karis Lemon

Brookwood

Lightning girls: Valentina Alfonso Perez

Junior girls: Aerawyn Thomas

Buford

Lightning girls: Cate Stahl

Lightning girls: Joscelyn Niesi

Lighning boys Philmon: Dylan Schultz

Lightning boys Caspar: Heston Lentz

Senior boys: Christian Stahl

Dacula

Bantam boys: Jackson Crabb

Lightning boys: Ignacio Swinney-Reid

Junior boys: Quinn Wolenski

Forsyth Central

Junior girls: Isobel Bibb

Mill Creek

Lightning girls: Elizabeth Lee

Junior girls: Caroline Hurd

Senior girls: Charlie Conklin

Bantam boys Cole: Troy DeAustria

Bantam boys Bentley: Brock Vasseur

Bantam boys Padden: Hayes Palman

Lightning boys Walsh: Mason Stephens

Lightning boys Schulman: Landon Holcombe

Lightning boys Sperbeck: Michael Poole

Junior boys: Cohen Marsh

Mountain View

Lightning girls: Andrea Jenkins

Senior girls: Saraphine Dass

Lightning boys: Abel Sutton

Junior boys: Nathaniel Louissaint

East Gwinnett Raiders senior boys: Michael Johnson

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning girls: Romina Mendoza-Siles

Senior girls: Demi Olivarria

Bantam boys: Vincent Ricardo

Senior boys: David Taylor

Lightning boys: Krystian Grandmougin

