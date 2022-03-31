The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Buford

Bantam Boys Green: Tristin Gregg

Bantam Boys Gold: Colton Lock

Lightning Boys: Dylan Gethers

Junior Boys: Jackson Williamson

Senior Boys: Aaron Xu

Cherokee Bluff

Lightning Boys: Grayson York

Junior Boys: Javi Lopez

Senior Boys: James Hendry

Dacula

Senior Girls: Isabel Sutton

Bantam Boys: A.J. Austin

Lightning Boys: Christian Francis

Junior Boys: Jaxson Davis

Senior Boys: Onyx West

Greater Atlanta Christian

Lightning Girls: Alexandra Seaton

Senior Girls: Emme Harsh

Lightning Boys: Deacon Miller

Mill Creek

Lightning Girls: Cara Heyns

Senior Girls Cardinal: Charlie Conklin

Senior Girls Navy: Emily Griffin

Bantam Boys Cardinal: Lyndon Rosevear

Bantam Boys Navy: Camp Cole

Lightning Boys: Brady Walsh

Junior Boys: Miles Ross

Senior Boys: Caden Spikes

Mountain View

Lightning Girls: Molly Koziatek

Senior Girls: Camryn Christman

Junior Boys: Raymond Hicks

Senior Boys: Juan David Botero

Parkview

Bantam Boys: Isaiah Pope

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning Girls: Maya Grandmougin

Senior Girls: Demi Olivarria

Bantam Boys: Luke Calis

Lightning Boys: Jeffrey Cail

Senior Boys: Issac Nkereuwem

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.