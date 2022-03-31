urgent Gwinnett Lacrosse League Athletes of the Week From Staff Reports Mar 31, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Isabel Sutton A.J. Austin Christian Francis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):BufordBantam Boys Green: Tristin Gregg Bantam Boys Gold: Colton LockLightning Boys: Dylan GethersJunior Boys: Jackson WilliamsonSenior Boys: Aaron XuCherokee BluffLightning Boys: Grayson YorkJunior Boys: Javi LopezSenior Boys: James HendryDaculaSenior Girls: Isabel SuttonBantam Boys: A.J. AustinLightning Boys: Christian FrancisJunior Boys: Jaxson DavisSenior Boys: Onyx WestGreater Atlanta ChristianLightning Girls: Alexandra SeatonSenior Girls: Emme HarshLightning Boys: Deacon MillerMill Creek Lightning Girls: Cara HeynsSenior Girls Cardinal: Charlie ConklinSenior Girls Navy: Emily GriffinBantam Boys Cardinal: Lyndon RosevearBantam Boys Navy: Camp ColeLightning Boys: Brady WalshJunior Boys: Miles RossSenior Boys: Caden SpikesMountain ViewLightning Girls: Molly KoziatekSenior Girls: Camryn ChristmanJunior Boys: Raymond HicksSenior Boys: Juan David BoteroParkviewBantam Boys: Isaiah PopePeachtree RidgeLightning Girls: Maya GrandmouginSenior Girls: Demi OlivarriaBantam Boys: Luke CalisLightning Boys: Jeffrey CailSenior Boys: Issac Nkereuwem Recommended for you +26 Best WWI movies of all time Planning a movie night? Watch one of the films on this list of the best 25 WWI movies of all time, compiled by Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bantam Lightning Sport Agriculture Athlete Cardinal Coach Senior Girl Senior Boy More Sports Sports urgent Shiloh grad Elijah Berry runs on Oklahoma State relay that breaks 39-year-old school record From Staff Reports 8 min ago 0 Sports urgent Atlanta Gladiators trade for defenseman Jacob Graves From Staff Reports 14 min ago 0 +3 Sports urgent Gwinnett Lacrosse League Athletes of the Week From Staff Reports 32 min ago 0 Sports urgent Five Brookwood girls lacrosse players committed to college programs From Staff Reports 42 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Shiloh grad Elijah Berry runs on Oklahoma State relay that breaks 39-year-old school record Atlanta Gladiators trade for defenseman Jacob Graves +3 Gwinnett Lacrosse League Athletes of the Week Five Brookwood girls lacrosse players committed to college programs {{title}} Latest Curtain Call: 3 Gwinnett County high school students vying for Shuler Awards Gwinnett County Public Schools employees to receive one-time, $2,000 salary supplement Experience Snellville releases Live on the Lawn! Concert Series schedule A Japanese 'killing stone,' said to contain an evil 9-tailed fox spirit, has split in two Jackson EMC Foundation awards $41K to agencies serving Gwinnett County residents » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools employees would get salary step, cost-of-living raises in proposed FY2023 budgetArrest made after shooting at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police sayExplore Gwinnett installing license plate-reading cameras at all Gwinnett County hotelsMacy's Backstage to open as a store within a store at Macy's location at Mall of GeorgiaSuwanee continues to move ahead with downtown expansion projectsPeachtree Ridge names four head coaches, including three Gwinnett gradsWill Smith and Chris Rock have a history that predates the Oscars slapGwinnett County police searching for suspect after man found shot to death outside of Lilburn area strip mallState slaps historic fine on Anthem/Blue Cross Blue ShieldAcademy 'condemns' actions of Will Smith at Oscars, starts 'formal review' of slapping incident CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 27, 2022ON THE MARKET: The pool at this Suwanee estate is stunning; and the bar and wine cellar aren't too shabby eitherPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 28PHOTOS: Former President Trump holds 'Save America Rally' in Banks County, GeorgiaPHOTOS: Greek life premieres at Georgia Gwinnett CollegeON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek home boasts a stellar pool — and the indoor basketball court is also pretty coolIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 21-27Best counties to retire to in GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 1-3PHOTOS: Southeast Exotic Bird Fair brings colorful plumage to Lawrenceville CommentedOPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)Gwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Trump can't get his Georgia allies to back David Perdue for governor (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1) Featured Businesses Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Yellow dust everywhere tells us it's allergy season. Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. It's annoying but I get by without any medication. No. I've never had any issues with seasonal allergies. Yes. I have to take medication when it gets real bad. No. I don't suffer from seasonal allergies but I suffer from other types of allergies. Yes. I wouldn't call them seasonal since I take medication/shots all year long. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.