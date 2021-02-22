The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

Archer

Bantam Boys: Liam Wood

Senior Girls: Kennedy Bingham

Buford

Lightning Girls: Sami Buffo

Bantam Boys: Maddux Karshagen

Lightning Boys Philmon: Dylan Gethers

Senior Boys: Matthew Her

Dacula

Junior Girls: Addison Mansour

Bantam Boys: Erik Lopez

Lightning Boys: Nathan Ranel

Junior Boys: Brendyn Crabb

Forsyth Central

Junior Girls: Maggie Moseley

George Walton

Bantam Boys: Brody Shelton

Lightning Boys: Maddux Lewis

Junior Boys: A.J. Dillard

Senior Boys: Marcus Porter

Mill Creek

Lightning Girls: Cara Heyns

Junior Girls: Melody Lytton

Senior Girls: Emmaline Garrison

Bantam Boys Cole: Camp Cole

Bantam Boys Bentley: Ellis Krucheck

Bantam Boys Padden: Brooks Ryan

Lightning Boys Walsh: Wyatt Locklair

Lightning Boys Schulman: Brendon Davis

Lightning Boys Sperbeck: Miles Padden

Junior Boys: Caleb Lee

Mountain View

Lightning Girls: Sophia Coker

Senior Girls: Brooklyn Milburn

Lightning Boys: Miguel Botero

Senior Boys: Dorian Hafner

Junior Boys: Josh Cofield

Parkview

Senior Girls: Grace Moseley

Lightning Boys: Miles Ross

Junior Boys: Jackson Hamilton

Peachtree Ridge

Lightning Girls: McKayla Longo

Senior Girls: Delanie Hunt

Bantam Boys: Jackson Thigpen

Lightning Boys: Colton Aven

Senior Boys: Ashton Christiani

