The Gwinnett Lacrosse League’s players of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
Archer
Bantam Boys: Liam Wood
Senior Girls: Kennedy Bingham
Buford
Lightning Girls: Sami Buffo
Bantam Boys: Maddux Karshagen
Lightning Boys Philmon: Dylan Gethers
Senior Boys: Matthew Her
Dacula
Junior Girls: Addison Mansour
Bantam Boys: Erik Lopez
Lightning Boys: Nathan Ranel
Junior Boys: Brendyn Crabb
Forsyth Central
Junior Girls: Maggie Moseley
George Walton
Bantam Boys: Brody Shelton
Lightning Boys: Maddux Lewis
Junior Boys: A.J. Dillard
Senior Boys: Marcus Porter
Mill Creek
Lightning Girls: Cara Heyns
Junior Girls: Melody Lytton
Senior Girls: Emmaline Garrison
Bantam Boys Cole: Camp Cole
Bantam Boys Bentley: Ellis Krucheck
Bantam Boys Padden: Brooks Ryan
Lightning Boys Walsh: Wyatt Locklair
Lightning Boys Schulman: Brendon Davis
Lightning Boys Sperbeck: Miles Padden
Junior Boys: Caleb Lee
Mountain View
Lightning Girls: Sophia Coker
Senior Girls: Brooklyn Milburn
Lightning Boys: Miguel Botero
Senior Boys: Dorian Hafner
Junior Boys: Josh Cofield
Parkview
Senior Girls: Grace Moseley
Lightning Boys: Miles Ross
Junior Boys: Jackson Hamilton
Peachtree Ridge
Lightning Girls: McKayla Longo
Senior Girls: Delanie Hunt
Bantam Boys: Jackson Thigpen
Lightning Boys: Colton Aven
Senior Boys: Ashton Christiani
