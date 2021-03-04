The third annual Gwinnett Junior Varsity Cup, hosted by local soccer club Atlanta Fire United, begins Saturday to crown the best JV soccer teams in the county.
The three-match, round-robin event begins Saturday and also features matches March 13 and March 20. Start times are 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day with boys matches at Scott Hudgens Park in Duluth and girls matches at George Pierce Park in Suwanee.
The event features JV teams from Archer, Berkmar, Brookwood, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Duluth, Grayson, Lakeside, Meadowcreek, Mill Creek, Mountain View, North Gwinnett and Parkview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.