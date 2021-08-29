©Dale Zanine 2021_08_27 00671.JPG
Scenes and action from the game between Mill Creek and Norcross during Friday night’s game at Mill Creek High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Collins Hill 0-0 2-0 Greenville Christian, at Milton

Mill Creek 0-0 2-0 at Dacula

Mountain View 0-0 1-1 at Lanier

Peachtree Ridge 0-0 0-1 Discovery

North Gwinnett 0-0 0-2 at Parkview

Region 7-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Dunwoody 0-0 1-1 Bye

Meadowcreek 0-0 1-1 Lambert

Norcross 0-0 1-1 at East Coweta

Duluth 0-0 0-0 Stone Mountain

Archer 0-0 0-2 Bye

Berkmar 0-0 0-2 Campbell

Discovery 0-0 0-2 at Peachtree Ridge

Region 4-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Newton 0-0 1-0 Eastside

Brookwood 0-0 1-1 Walton

Grayson 0-0 1-1 Alpharetta, at Milton (Sat.)

Parkview 0-0 1-1 North Gwinnett

South Gwinnett 0-0 1-1 Central Gwinnett

Class AAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Buford 0-0 2-0 Bye

Central Gwinnett 0-0 1-1 at South Gwinnett

Dacula 0-0 1-1 Mill Creek

Habersham Central 0-0 1-1 Bye

Winder-Barrow 0-0 1-1 at Glynn Academy

Lanier 0-0 0-1 Mountain View

Shiloh 0-0 0-1 Denmark

Class AAA

Region 5-AAA

School Region Overall This week

Salem 0-0 2-0 Bye

Cedar Grove 0-0 1-0 at Colquitt County

Redan 0-0 1-0 at Lakeside-DeKalb

Sandy Creek 0-0 1-0 at Newnan

Westminster 0-0 1-1 at Pace Academy

Carver-Atlanta 0-0 0-1 Providence Day (N.C.)

Douglass 0-0 0-1 at Wesleyan

GAC 0-0 0-2 Decatur

Class A Private

Region 5-A Private

School Region Overall This week

Holy Innocents’ 0-0 1-0 Christ Church of Episcopal

Providence 0-0 1-1 Prince Avenue

Wesleyan 0-0 1-1 Douglass

Hebron 0-0 0-1 at Woodland-Cartersville

Mount Vernon 0-0 0-1 Mount Paran

This week’s state games of interest

Beacon Hill (Va.) at Camden County

Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lowndes

Banneker at Tift County

McEachern at Marietta

Sandy Creek at Newnan

Harrison at Hughes

Alpharetta vs. Greenville Christian, at Milton

Cherokee at Rome

River Ridge at Etowah

Life Christian (Va.) at Milton

Woodstock at Creekview

Loganville at Forsyth Central

Flowery Branch at Gainesville

Dalton at North Forsyth

Dawson County at South Forsyth

East Ridge (Fla.) at Lee County

Northside-Warner Robins at Howard

Valdosta at Bainbridge

Swainsboro at Statesboro

Heritage at Johns Creek

Rockdale County at Mundy’s Mill

Lovejoy at Eagle’s Landing

Westlake at Creekside

Jonesboro at Carrollton

Cartersville at Alexander

Kennesaw Mountain at Allatoona

Pope at Kell

South Cobb at Lassiter

North Oconee at Cambridge

Chattahoochee at Northview

Baldwin at Ware County

Peach County at Griffin

Woodward Academy at Marist

M.L. King at Stephenson

Blessed Trinity at St. Pius

Cedartown at Calhoun

Oconee County at Clarke Central

Madison County at Apalachee

Lake Placid (Fla.) at Thomas County Central

Benedictine at Beaufort (S.C.)

Southside (S.C.) at Jefferson

Fellowship Christian at Trinity Christian

Athens Academy at Commerce

Strong Rock Christian at Loganville Christian

