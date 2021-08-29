Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Collins Hill 0-0 2-0 Greenville Christian, at Milton
Mill Creek 0-0 2-0 at Dacula
Mountain View 0-0 1-1 at Lanier
Peachtree Ridge 0-0 0-1 Discovery
North Gwinnett 0-0 0-2 at Parkview
Region 7-AAAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Dunwoody 0-0 1-1 Bye
Meadowcreek 0-0 1-1 Lambert
Norcross 0-0 1-1 at East Coweta
Duluth 0-0 0-0 Stone Mountain
Archer 0-0 0-2 Bye
Berkmar 0-0 0-2 Campbell
Discovery 0-0 0-2 at Peachtree Ridge
Region 4-AAAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Newton 0-0 1-0 Eastside
Brookwood 0-0 1-1 Walton
Grayson 0-0 1-1 Alpharetta, at Milton (Sat.)
Parkview 0-0 1-1 North Gwinnett
South Gwinnett 0-0 1-1 Central Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Buford 0-0 2-0 Bye
Central Gwinnett 0-0 1-1 at South Gwinnett
Dacula 0-0 1-1 Mill Creek
Habersham Central 0-0 1-1 Bye
Winder-Barrow 0-0 1-1 at Glynn Academy
Lanier 0-0 0-1 Mountain View
Shiloh 0-0 0-1 Denmark
Class AAA
Region 5-AAA
School Region Overall This week
Salem 0-0 2-0 Bye
Cedar Grove 0-0 1-0 at Colquitt County
Redan 0-0 1-0 at Lakeside-DeKalb
Sandy Creek 0-0 1-0 at Newnan
Westminster 0-0 1-1 at Pace Academy
Carver-Atlanta 0-0 0-1 Providence Day (N.C.)
Douglass 0-0 0-1 at Wesleyan
GAC 0-0 0-2 Decatur
Class A Private
Region 5-A Private
School Region Overall This week
Holy Innocents’ 0-0 1-0 Christ Church of Episcopal
Providence 0-0 1-1 Prince Avenue
Wesleyan 0-0 1-1 Douglass
Hebron 0-0 0-1 at Woodland-Cartersville
Mount Vernon 0-0 0-1 Mount Paran
This week’s state games of interest
Beacon Hill (Va.) at Camden County
Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lowndes
Banneker at Tift County
McEachern at Marietta
Sandy Creek at Newnan
Harrison at Hughes
Alpharetta vs. Greenville Christian, at Milton
Cherokee at Rome
River Ridge at Etowah
Life Christian (Va.) at Milton
Woodstock at Creekview
Loganville at Forsyth Central
Flowery Branch at Gainesville
Dalton at North Forsyth
Dawson County at South Forsyth
East Ridge (Fla.) at Lee County
Northside-Warner Robins at Howard
Valdosta at Bainbridge
Swainsboro at Statesboro
Heritage at Johns Creek
Rockdale County at Mundy’s Mill
Lovejoy at Eagle’s Landing
Westlake at Creekside
Jonesboro at Carrollton
Cartersville at Alexander
Kennesaw Mountain at Allatoona
Pope at Kell
South Cobb at Lassiter
North Oconee at Cambridge
Chattahoochee at Northview
Baldwin at Ware County
Peach County at Griffin
Woodward Academy at Marist
M.L. King at Stephenson
Blessed Trinity at St. Pius
Cedartown at Calhoun
Oconee County at Clarke Central
Madison County at Apalachee
Lake Placid (Fla.) at Thomas County Central
Benedictine at Beaufort (S.C.)
Southside (S.C.) at Jefferson
Fellowship Christian at Trinity Christian
Athens Academy at Commerce
Strong Rock Christian at Loganville Christian
