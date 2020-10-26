Gwinnett high school football games on Friday, Oct. 30:
Berkmar at Archer
Brookwood at Newton
Buford at Shiloh
Discovery at Norcross
Duluth at Lakeside-DeKalb
GAC at Sandy Creek
Lanier at Habersham Central
Meadowcreek at Dunwoody
Mountain View at Mill Creek
Mount Vernon at Providence
Parkview at Grayson
North Gwinnett at Collins Hill
South Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge
Wesleyan at Hebron
Winder-Barrow at Central Gwinnett
