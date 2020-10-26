©Dale Zanine 2020_10_2300615.JPG
Greater Atlanta Christian's Will Hardy ( 5) covers a receiver against Cedar Grove during the game Friday night at GAC.

 Dale Zanine

Gwinnett high school football games on Friday, Oct. 30:

Berkmar at Archer

Brookwood at Newton

Buford at Shiloh

Discovery at Norcross

Duluth at Lakeside-DeKalb

GAC at Sandy Creek

Lanier at Habersham Central

Meadowcreek at Dunwoody

Mountain View at Mill Creek

Mount Vernon at Providence

Parkview at Grayson 

North Gwinnett at Collins Hill

South Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge

Wesleyan at Hebron

Winder-Barrow at Central Gwinnett

