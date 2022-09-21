Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Central Gwinnett 0-0 5-0 Off
Buford 0-0 4-0 at Marietta
Mill Creek 0-0 4-0 Parkview
Mountain View 0-0 3-2 Off
Collins Hill 0-0 2-2 Westlake
Dacula 0-0 1-3 Denmark
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Peachtree Ridge 1-0 4-1 at Meadowcreek
North Gwinnett 1-0 3-2 at Berkmar
Norcross 1-0 2-2 at South Gwinnett
Meadowcreek 0-0 3-1 Peachtree Ridge
Berkmar 0-1 2-2 North Gwinnett
Duluth 0-1 2-2 Discovery
Discovery 0-1 1-4 at Duluth
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 0-0 4-0 at Lowndes
Parkview 0-0 4-0 at Mill Creek
South Gwinnett 0-0 4-0 Norcross
Newton 0-0 2-2 Off
Brookwood 0-0 1-3 South Forsyth
Archer 0-0 1-4 Off
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gainesville 1-0 5-0 Off
North Forsyth 1-0 3-2 Shiloh
Habersham 0-0 2-2 Lanier
Lanier 0-0 1-3 at Habersham Central
Shiloh 0-0 1-3 at North Forsyth
Jackson County 0-1 1-4 at Apalachee
Apalachee 0-1 0-5 Jackson County
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Kell 0-0 4-0 at Centennial
North Springs 0-0 3-1 Off
Cambridge 0-0 2-2 Chattahoochee
Greater Atlanta Christian 0-0 2-2 at Northview
Centennial 0-0 1-3 Kell
Chattahoochee 0-0 1-3 at Cambridge
Northview 0-0 1-3 Greater Atlanta Christian
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Lumpkin County 0-0 4-0 Pickens
Gilmer 0-0 3-1 Wesleyan
Dawson County 0-0 2-2 West Hall
White County 0-0 2-2 Off
Pickens 0-0 1-3 at Lumpkin County
Wesleyan 0-0 1-3 at Gilmer
West Hall 0-0 1-3 at Dawson County
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Hebron Christian 0-0 4-0 at Athens Christian
Stephens County 0-0 4-1 Off
Oconee County 0-0 3-2 Off
Hart County 0-0 2-2 Cross Creek
Monroe Area 0-0 2-3 Off
Franklin County 0-0 0-5 Off
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Banks County 0-0 4-0 Commerce
Union County 0-0 4-1 Off
Athens Academy 0-0 3-1 at Mount Vernon
Fellowship 0-0 2-1 at Lovett
East Jackson 0-0 2-2 Johnson-Gainesville
Providence Christian 0-0 2-3 Off
This week’s state games of interest
Atlantic Coast (Fla.) at Camden County
Cedar Grove at Colquitt County
Richmond Hill at Coffee
McEachern at Valdosta
Hillgrove at Carrollton
Campbell at Wheeler
Lambert at East Coweta
Pebblebrook at Harrison
Milton at North Cobb
Forsyth Central at Seckinger
Warner Robins at Houston County
Thomas County Central at Godby (Fla.)
Crisp County at Northside-Warner Robins
Gadsden County (Fla.) at Tift County
Glynn Academy at Brunswick
Woodward Academy at Alcovy
Westminster at Riverwood
Newnan at South Paulding
Allatoona at Rome
Sprayberry at Blessed Trinity
Alpharetta at Pope
Johns Creek at Roswell
Dalton at Cedartown
Jefferson at Clarke Central
Flowery Branch at Eastside
Loganville at Heritage-Conyers
Bainbridge at Ware County
Hardaway at Peach County
Benedictine at Bolles (Fla.)
LaGrange at Whitewater
Trinity Christian at North Clayton
Fayette County at Riverdale
Stephenson at Tucker
Cherokee Bluff at North Hall
East Hall at Cedar Shoals
Walnut Grove at East Forsyth
North Oconee at Chestatee
