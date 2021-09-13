urgent Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings From Staff Reports Sep 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scenes and action from the game between Mill Creek and Norcross during Friday night’s game at Mill Creek High School. Photo: Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class AAAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This week Collins Hill 0-0 4-0 AlpharettaMill Creek 0-0 3-0 at West ForsythPeachtree Ridge 0-0 2-1 LanierMountain View 0-0 2-2 at DaculaNorth Gwinnett 0-0 2-2 at ArcherRegion 7-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekNorcross 0-0 2-2 DunwoodyDunwoody 0-0 1-2 at NorcrossDiscovery 0-0 1-3 BerkmarMeadowcreek 0-0 1-3 at DuluthDuluth 0-0 0-2 MeadowcreekArcher 0-0 0-3 North GwinnettBerkmar 0-0 0-3 at DiscoveryRegion 4-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekGrayson 0-0 3-1 at HarrisonNewton 0-0 2-0 at McEachernBrookwood 0-0 2-1 North PauldingParkview 0-0 2-2 at MariettaSouth Gwinnett 0-0 2-2 at ShilohClass AAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekBuford 0-0 3-0 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)Habersham Central 0-0 2-1 Stephens CountyDacula 0-0 1-2 Mountain ViewWinder-Barrow 0-0 1-2 Cedar ShoalsCentral Gwinnett 0-0 1-3 ByeLanier 0-0 0-2 at Peachtree RidgeShiloh 0-0 0-2 South GwinnettClass AAARegion 5-AAASchool Region Overall This weekSandy Creek 0-0 3-0 at WestminsterRedan 0-0 2-1 Carver-AtlantaSalem 0-0 2-1 DouglassWestminster 0-0 2-1 Sandy CreekCarver-Atlanta 0-0 1-1 at RedanCedar Grove 0-0 1-1 GACDouglass 0-0 0-3 at SalemGAC 0-0 0-3 at Cedar Grove Class A PrivateRegion 5-A PrivateSchool Region Overall This weekHebron 0-0 2-1 at George WaltonHoly Innocents’ 0-0 2-1 at Loganville ChristianWesleyan 0-0 2-1 at Prince Avenue ChristianProvidence 0-0 1-3 ByeMount Vernon 0-0 0-2 at Athens ChristianThis week’s state games of interestOakleaf (Fla.) at Camden CountyHeritage-Conyers at Colquitt CountyIrwin County at Tift CountyCampbell at RoswellNorthgate at East CowetaNewnan at Harris CountyMorrow at HillgroveNorth Cobb at EtowahCherokee at CartersvilleCalhoun at WoodstockNorth Forsyth at DenmarkForsyth Central at GainesvilleSouth Forsyth at LambertWarner Robins at Houston CountyLithia Springs at Lee CountyRichmond Hill at Northside-Warner RobinsLiberty County at StatesboroGriffin at LovejoyTucker at SW DeKalbMays at WestlakeCarrollton at DaltonRome at South PauldingKennesaw Mountain at KellWheeler at LassiterCambridge at CreekviewCentennial at RiverwoodChattahoochee at River RidgeJohns Creek at SequoyahBlessed Trinity at Eagle’s Landing ChristianApalachee at Clarke CentralCairo at FitzgeraldHiram at Flowery BranchEast Jackson at East HallChestatee at North HallCherokee Bluff at Lakeside-DeKalb Recommended for you +74 Top country song from the year you graduated high school Stacker compiled the top country song from the year you graduated high school based on data from Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts. 