©Dale Zanine 2021_08_27 00446.JPG
Buy Now

Scenes and action from the game between Mill Creek and Norcross during Friday night’s game at Mill Creek High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Collins Hill 0-0 4-0 Alpharetta

Mill Creek 0-0 3-0 at West Forsyth

Peachtree Ridge 0-0 2-1 Lanier

Mountain View 0-0 2-2 at Dacula

North Gwinnett 0-0 2-2 at Archer

Region 7-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Norcross 0-0 2-2 Dunwoody

Dunwoody 0-0 1-2 at Norcross

Discovery 0-0 1-3 Berkmar

Meadowcreek 0-0 1-3 at Duluth

Duluth 0-0 0-2 Meadowcreek

Archer 0-0 0-3 North Gwinnett

Berkmar 0-0 0-3 at Discovery

Region 4-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Grayson 0-0 3-1 at Harrison

Newton 0-0 2-0 at McEachern

Brookwood 0-0 2-1 North Paulding

Parkview 0-0 2-2 at Marietta

South Gwinnett 0-0 2-2 at Shiloh

Class AAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Buford 0-0 3-0 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

Habersham Central 0-0 2-1 Stephens County

Dacula 0-0 1-2 Mountain View

Winder-Barrow 0-0 1-2 Cedar Shoals

Central Gwinnett 0-0 1-3 Bye

Lanier 0-0 0-2 at Peachtree Ridge

Shiloh 0-0 0-2 South Gwinnett

Class AAA

Region 5-AAA

School Region Overall This week

Sandy Creek 0-0 3-0 at Westminster

Redan 0-0 2-1 Carver-Atlanta

Salem 0-0 2-1 Douglass

Westminster 0-0 2-1 Sandy Creek

Carver-Atlanta 0-0 1-1 at Redan

Cedar Grove 0-0 1-1 GAC

Douglass 0-0 0-3 at Salem

GAC 0-0 0-3 at Cedar Grove

Class A Private

Region 5-A Private

School Region Overall This week

Hebron 0-0 2-1 at George Walton

Holy Innocents’ 0-0 2-1 at Loganville Christian

Wesleyan 0-0 2-1 at Prince Avenue Christian

Providence 0-0 1-3 Bye

Mount Vernon 0-0 0-2 at Athens Christian

This week’s state games of interest

Oakleaf (Fla.) at Camden County

Heritage-Conyers at Colquitt County

Irwin County at Tift County

Campbell at Roswell

Northgate at East Coweta

Newnan at Harris County

Morrow at Hillgrove

North Cobb at Etowah

Cherokee at Cartersville

Calhoun at Woodstock

North Forsyth at Denmark

Forsyth Central at Gainesville

South Forsyth at Lambert

Warner Robins at Houston County

Lithia Springs at Lee County

Richmond Hill at Northside-Warner Robins

Liberty County at Statesboro

Griffin at Lovejoy

Tucker at SW DeKalb

Mays at Westlake

Carrollton at Dalton

Rome at South Paulding

Kennesaw Mountain at Kell

Wheeler at Lassiter

Cambridge at Creekview

Centennial at Riverwood

Chattahoochee at River Ridge

Johns Creek at Sequoyah

Blessed Trinity at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Apalachee at Clarke Central

Cairo at Fitzgerald

Hiram at Flowery Branch

East Jackson at East Hall

Chestatee at North Hall

Cherokee Bluff at Lakeside-DeKalb

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.