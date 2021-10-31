urgent Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings From Staff Reports Oct 31, 2021 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from Buford vs. Shiloh (Photo: David McGregor) John Bragg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class AAAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This week Collins Hill 4-0 10-0 ByeMill Creek 2-1 8-1 at Peachtree RidgeMountain View 1-2 4-5 at North GwinnettNorth Gwinnett 1-2 4-5 Mountain ViewPeachtree Ridge 0-3 3-6 Mill CreekRegion 7-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekNorcross 5-0 7-2 at ArcherArcher 5-0 5-4 NorcrossMeadowcreek 3-2 4-5 DiscoveryDuluth 2-3 4-5 at DunwoodyDunwoody 2-3 3-6 DuluthDiscovery 1-4 2-7 at MeadowcreekBerkmar 0-6 0-9 at ChambleeRegion 4-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekBrookwood 3-0 7-2 at ParkviewGrayson 3-1 7-3 ByeNewton 1-2 4-4 at South GwinnettParkview 1-2 4-5 BrookwoodSouth Gwinnett 0-3 4-5 NewtonClass AAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekBuford 5-0 8-1 at DaculaDacula 5-0 6-3 BufordShiloh 3-2 3-6 at HabershamLanier 2-3 3-5 Winder-BarrowWinder-Barrow 2-3 4-5 at LanierHabersham Central 1-4 3-6 ShilohCentral Gwinnett 0-6 1-9 Season completeClass AAARegion 5-AAASchool Region Overall This weekCedar Grove 6-0 7-2 at Sandy CreekCarver-Atlanta 5-1 6-2 SalemSandy Creek 5-1 8-1 Cedar GroveGAC 3-3 3-6 RedanWestminster 2-4 4-5 at DouglassSalem 2-4 4-5 at Carver-AtlantaDouglass 1-5 1-8 WestminsterRedan 0-6 2-7 at GAC Class A PrivateRegion 5-A PrivateSchool Region Overall This weekHoly Innocents’ 3-0 8-1 HebronWesleyan 2-1 6-3 at Mount VernonMount Vernon 2-1 6-3 WesleyanHebron 1-2 4-5 at Holy Innocents’Providence 0-4 1-8 LakeviewThis week’s state games of interestEast Coweta at NewnanMcEachern at PebblebrookHarrison at HillgroveNorth Cobb at North PauldingMarietta at WaltonEtowah at AlpharettaCherokee at MiltonRoswell at WoodstockWest Forsyth at DenmarkSouth Forsyth at Forsyth CentralGainesville at North ForsythLovejoy at North AtlantaTucker at WestlakeCarrollton at Douglas CountyEast Paulding at DaltonRome at Paulding CountyKell at LassiterPope at AllatoonaRiver Ridge at CambridgeSequoyah at CentennialRiverwood at ChattahoocheeCreekview at Johns CreekVeterans at Warner RobinsWayne County at Ware CountyCreekside at Woodward AcademyDutchtown at Jones CountySt. Pius at DecaturJackson County at ApalacheeClarke Central at Johnson-GainesvilleLoganville at Walnut GroveLaGrange at HardawayMays at MaristHeritage-Catoosa at CedartownChestatee at Cedar ShoalsEast Hall at Flowery BranchMadison County at Jefferson Recommended for you +74 PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Success! 