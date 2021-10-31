5R0C6416.JPG

Scenes from Buford vs. Shiloh (Photo: David McGregor)

 John Bragg

Class AAAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Collins Hill 4-0 10-0 Bye

Mill Creek 2-1 8-1 at Peachtree Ridge

Mountain View 1-2 4-5 at North Gwinnett

North Gwinnett 1-2 4-5 Mountain View

Peachtree Ridge 0-3 3-6 Mill Creek

Region 7-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Norcross 5-0 7-2 at Archer

Archer 5-0 5-4 Norcross

Meadowcreek 3-2 4-5 Discovery

Duluth 2-3 4-5 at Dunwoody

Dunwoody 2-3 3-6 Duluth

Discovery 1-4 2-7 at Meadowcreek

Berkmar 0-6 0-9 at Chamblee

Region 4-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Brookwood 3-0 7-2 at Parkview

Grayson 3-1 7-3 Bye

Newton 1-2 4-4 at South Gwinnett

Parkview 1-2 4-5 Brookwood

South Gwinnett 0-3 4-5 Newton

Class AAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Buford 5-0 8-1 at Dacula

Dacula 5-0 6-3 Buford

Shiloh 3-2 3-6 at Habersham

Lanier 2-3 3-5 Winder-Barrow

Winder-Barrow 2-3 4-5 at Lanier

Habersham Central 1-4 3-6 Shiloh

Central Gwinnett 0-6 1-9 Season complete

Class AAA

Region 5-AAA

School Region Overall This week

Cedar Grove 6-0 7-2 at Sandy Creek

Carver-Atlanta 5-1 6-2 Salem

Sandy Creek 5-1 8-1 Cedar Grove

GAC 3-3 3-6 Redan

Westminster 2-4 4-5 at Douglass

Salem 2-4 4-5 at Carver-Atlanta

Douglass 1-5 1-8 Westminster

Redan 0-6 2-7 at GAC

Class A Private

Region 5-A Private

School Region Overall This week

Holy Innocents’ 3-0 8-1 Hebron

Wesleyan 2-1 6-3 at Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon 2-1 6-3 Wesleyan

Hebron 1-2 4-5 at Holy Innocents’

Providence 0-4 1-8 Lakeview

This week’s state games of interest

East Coweta at Newnan

McEachern at Pebblebrook

Harrison at Hillgrove

North Cobb at North Paulding

Marietta at Walton

Etowah at Alpharetta

Cherokee at Milton

Roswell at Woodstock

West Forsyth at Denmark

South Forsyth at Forsyth Central

Gainesville at North Forsyth

Lovejoy at North Atlanta

Tucker at Westlake

Carrollton at Douglas County

East Paulding at Dalton

Rome at Paulding County

Kell at Lassiter

Pope at Allatoona

River Ridge at Cambridge

Sequoyah at Centennial

Riverwood at Chattahoochee

Creekview at Johns Creek

Veterans at Warner Robins

Wayne County at Ware County

Creekside at Woodward Academy

Dutchtown at Jones County

St. Pius at Decatur

Jackson County at Apalachee

Clarke Central at Johnson-Gainesville

Loganville at Walnut Grove

LaGrange at Hardaway

Mays at Marist

Heritage-Catoosa at Cedartown

Chestatee at Cedar Shoals

East Hall at Flowery Branch

Madison County at Jefferson

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.