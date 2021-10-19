Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Collins Hill 2-0 8-0 Mountain View
Mill Creek 2-0 7-0 at Newton
Mountain View 0-1 3-4 at Collins Hill
Peachtree Ridge 0-1 3-4 North Gwinnett
North Gwinnett 0-2 3-5 at Peachtree Ridge
Region 7-AAAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Norcross 4-0 6-2 Duluth
Archer 3-0 3-4 Discovery
Duluth 2-1 4-3 at Norcross
Meadowcreek 2-2 3-5 Bye
Discovery 1-2 2-5 at Archer
Dunwoody 0-3 1-6 Berkmar
Berkmar 0-4 0-7 at Dunwoody
Region 4-AAAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Grayson 2-0 6-2 Brookwood
Brookwood 1-0 5-2 at Grayson
Newton 1-1 4-2 Mill Creek
South Gwinnett 0-1 4-3 Parkview
Parkview 0-2 3-5 at South Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Buford 3-0 6-1 Lanier
Dacula 3-0 4-3 at Shiloh
Lanier 2-1 3-3 at Buford
Shiloh 2-1 2-5 Dacula
Winder-Barrow 2-2 4-4 Bye
Habersham Central 0-4 2-6 at Central Gwinnett
Central Gwinnett 0-4 1-7 Habersham Central
Class AAA
Region 5-AAA
School Region Overall This week
Sandy Creek 4-0 7-0 Carver-Atlanta
Cedar Grove 4-0 5-2 at Westminster
Carver-Atlanta 3-1 4-2 at Sandy Creek
Salem 2-2 4-3 at GAC
GAC 2-2 2-5 Salem
Westminster 1-3 3-4 Cedar Grove
Redan 0-4 2-5 at Douglass
Douglass 0-4 0-7 Redan
Class A Private
Region 5-A Private
School Region Overall This week
Mount Vernon 2-0 5-2 at Holy Innocents’
Holy Innocents’ 1-0 6-1 Mount Vernon
Wesleyan 1-0 5-2 at Providence
Hebron 0-2 3-5 Bye
Providence 0-2 1-6 Wesleyan
This week’s state games of interest
Camden County at Tift County
Colquitt County at Lowndes
East Coweta at Campbell
Newnan at Pebblebrook
Marietta at Harrison
Hillgrove at North Cobb
Walton at North Paulding
Alpharetta at Cherokee
Woodstock at Etowah
Milton at Roswell
Denmark at South Forsyth
Lambert at Forsyth Central
Gainesville at West Forsyth
Northside-Warner Robins at Lee County
Houston County at Valdosta
Lovejoy at Hughes
Westlake at North Atlanta
East Paulding at Carrollton
Dalton at Douglas County
Rome at Alexander
Allatoona at Kell
Cambridge at Riverwood
Centennial at Johns Creek
Creekview at Chattahoochee
River Ridge at Sequoyah
Wayne County at Warner Robins
Griffin at Northgate
Creekside at Mundy’s Mill
Decatur at Northview
M.L. King at St. Pius
Blessed Trinity at Hiram
Cass at Calhoun
Cartersville at Woodland-Cartersville
Walnut Grove at Apalachee
Clarke Central at Loganville
Eastside at Jackson County
Thomas County Central at Cairo
New Hampstead at Benedictine
Marist at Stephenson
Cedar Shoals at North Oconee
Jefferson at Chestatee
Flowery Branch at Madison County
