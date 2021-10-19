©Dale Zanine 2021_10_14 00490.JPG
Collins Hill's Christian Harris tackles North Gwinnett's Dylan Gary (5) during a game at North Gwinnett High School.

 Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Collins Hill 2-0 8-0 Mountain View

Mill Creek 2-0 7-0 at Newton

Mountain View 0-1 3-4 at Collins Hill

Peachtree Ridge 0-1 3-4 North Gwinnett

North Gwinnett 0-2 3-5 at Peachtree Ridge

Region 7-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Norcross 4-0 6-2 Duluth

Archer 3-0 3-4 Discovery

Duluth 2-1 4-3 at Norcross

Meadowcreek 2-2 3-5 Bye

Discovery 1-2 2-5 at Archer

Dunwoody 0-3 1-6 Berkmar

Berkmar 0-4 0-7 at Dunwoody

Region 4-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Grayson 2-0 6-2 Brookwood

Brookwood 1-0 5-2 at Grayson

Newton 1-1 4-2 Mill Creek

South Gwinnett 0-1 4-3 Parkview

Parkview 0-2 3-5 at South Gwinnett

Class AAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Buford 3-0 6-1 Lanier

Dacula 3-0 4-3 at Shiloh

Lanier 2-1 3-3 at Buford

Shiloh 2-1 2-5 Dacula

Winder-Barrow 2-2 4-4 Bye

Habersham Central 0-4 2-6 at Central Gwinnett

Central Gwinnett 0-4 1-7 Habersham Central

Class AAA

Region 5-AAA

School Region Overall This week

Sandy Creek 4-0 7-0 Carver-Atlanta

Cedar Grove 4-0 5-2 at Westminster

Carver-Atlanta 3-1 4-2 at Sandy Creek

Salem 2-2 4-3 at GAC

GAC 2-2 2-5 Salem

Westminster 1-3 3-4 Cedar Grove

Redan 0-4 2-5 at Douglass

Douglass 0-4 0-7 Redan

Class A Private

Region 5-A Private

School Region Overall This week

Mount Vernon 2-0 5-2 at Holy Innocents’

Holy Innocents’ 1-0 6-1 Mount Vernon

Wesleyan 1-0 5-2 at Providence

Hebron 0-2 3-5 Bye

Providence 0-2 1-6 Wesleyan

This week’s state games of interest

Camden County at Tift County

Colquitt County at Lowndes

East Coweta at Campbell

Newnan at Pebblebrook

Marietta at Harrison

Hillgrove at North Cobb

Walton at North Paulding

Alpharetta at Cherokee

Woodstock at Etowah

Milton at Roswell

Denmark at South Forsyth

Lambert at Forsyth Central

Gainesville at West Forsyth

Northside-Warner Robins at Lee County

Houston County at Valdosta

Lovejoy at Hughes

Westlake at North Atlanta

East Paulding at Carrollton

Dalton at Douglas County

Rome at Alexander

Allatoona at Kell

Cambridge at Riverwood

Centennial at Johns Creek

Creekview at Chattahoochee

River Ridge at Sequoyah

Wayne County at Warner Robins

Griffin at Northgate

Creekside at Mundy’s Mill

Decatur at Northview

M.L. King at St. Pius

Blessed Trinity at Hiram

Cass at Calhoun

Cartersville at Woodland-Cartersville

Walnut Grove at Apalachee

Clarke Central at Loganville

Eastside at Jackson County

Thomas County Central at Cairo

New Hampstead at Benedictine

Marist at Stephenson

Cedar Shoals at North Oconee

Jefferson at Chestatee

Flowery Branch at Madison County

