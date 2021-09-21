urgent Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings From Staff Reports Sep 21, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter (12) runs past Brookwood’s Niles Prince (6) during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class AAAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This week Collins Hill 0-0 5-0 East CowetaMill Creek 0-0 4-0 GraysonMountain View 0-0 3-2 ByeNorth Gwinnett 0-0 3-2 at North CobbPeachtree Ridge 0-0 2-2 CampbellRegion 7-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekNorcross 1-0 3-2 at MeadowcreekDiscovery 1-0 2-3 ByeMeadowcreek 1-0 2-3 NorcrossArcher 0-0 0-4 at DunwoodyDunwoody 0-1 1-3 ArcherDuluth 0-1 0-3 BerkmarBerkmar 0-1 0-4 at DuluthRegion 4-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekGrayson 0-0 4-1 at Mill CreekNewton 0-0 3-0 Houston CountyBrookwood 0-0 2-2 at MariettaParkview 0-0 2-3 at TuckerSouth Gwinnett 0-0 3-2 ByeClass AAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekBuford 0-0 3-1 at Central GwinnettHabersham Central 0-0 2-2 Winder-BarrowWinder-Barrow 0-0 2-2 at HabershamLanier 0-0 1-2 at DaculaDacula 0-0 1-3 LanierCentral Gwinnett 0-0 1-3 BufordShiloh 0-0 0-3 at WestlakeClass AAARegion 5-AAASchool Region Overall This weekSandy Creek 1-0 4-0 DouglassSalem 1-0 3-1 RedanCarver-Atlanta 1-0 2-1 Cedar GroveCedar Grove 1-0 2-1 at Carver-AtlantaRedan 0-1 2-2 at Salem Westminster 0-1 2-2 at GACDouglass 0-1 0-4 at Sandy CreekGAC 0-1 0-4 WestminsterClass A PrivateRegion 5-A PrivateSchool Region Overall This weekHebron 0-0 3-1 Athens AcademyHoly Innocents’ 0-0 3-1 Athens ChristianWesleyan 0-0 2-2 Loganville ChristianMount Vernon 0-0 1-2 George WaltonProvidence 0-0 1-3 ByeThis week’s state games of interestCamden County at CoffeeNorthside-Warner Robins at Colquitt CountyWorth County at Tift CountyValdosta at LowndesMilton at McEachernHarrison at MaristGainesville at HillgroveRoswell at WaltonLee County at Warner RobinsGlynn Academy at BrunswickCarrollton at RomeSouth Paulding at DaltonAllatoona at WheelerKell at South CobbLassiter at Kennesaw MountainChattahoochee at CentennialRiverwood at Johns CreekWare County at BenedictineTri-Cities at CreeksideWoodward Academy at BannekerStone Mountain at DecaturSt. Pius at NorthviewCedartown at CalhounEastside at ApalacheeClarke Central at Jackson CountyLoganville at Johnson-GainesvilleThomas County Central at CallawayLaGrange at ShawFlowery Branch at JeffersonMadison County at North Oconee Recommended for you +45 PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 20 Photos of dogs up for adoption at Barrow County Animal Control for the week of Sept. 20, 2020. 