©Dale Zanine 2021_08_21 01090.JPG
Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter (12) runs past Brookwood’s Niles Prince (6) during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Collins Hill 0-0 5-0 East Coweta

Mill Creek 0-0 4-0 Grayson

Mountain View 0-0 3-2 Bye

North Gwinnett 0-0 3-2 at North Cobb

Peachtree Ridge 0-0 2-2 Campbell

Region 7-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Norcross 1-0 3-2 at Meadowcreek

Discovery 1-0 2-3 Bye

Meadowcreek 1-0 2-3 Norcross

Archer 0-0 0-4 at Dunwoody

Dunwoody 0-1 1-3 Archer

Duluth 0-1 0-3 Berkmar

Berkmar 0-1 0-4 at Duluth

Region 4-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Grayson 0-0 4-1 at Mill Creek

Newton 0-0 3-0 Houston County

Brookwood 0-0 2-2 at Marietta

Parkview 0-0 2-3 at Tucker

South Gwinnett 0-0 3-2 Bye

Class AAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Buford 0-0 3-1 at Central Gwinnett

Habersham Central 0-0 2-2 Winder-Barrow

Winder-Barrow 0-0 2-2 at Habersham

Lanier 0-0 1-2 at Dacula

Dacula 0-0 1-3 Lanier

Central Gwinnett 0-0 1-3 Buford

Shiloh 0-0 0-3 at Westlake

Class AAA

Region 5-AAA

School Region Overall This week

Sandy Creek 1-0 4-0 Douglass

Salem 1-0 3-1 Redan

Carver-Atlanta 1-0 2-1 Cedar Grove

Cedar Grove 1-0 2-1 at Carver-Atlanta

Redan 0-1 2-2 at Salem

Westminster 0-1 2-2 at GAC

Douglass 0-1 0-4 at Sandy Creek

GAC 0-1 0-4 Westminster

Class A Private

Region 5-A Private

School Region Overall This week

Hebron 0-0 3-1 Athens Academy

Holy Innocents’ 0-0 3-1 Athens Christian

Wesleyan 0-0 2-2 Loganville Christian

Mount Vernon 0-0 1-2 George Walton

Providence 0-0 1-3 Bye

This week’s state games of interest

Camden County at Coffee

Northside-Warner Robins at Colquitt County

Worth County at Tift County

Valdosta at Lowndes

Milton at McEachern

Harrison at Marist

Gainesville at Hillgrove

Roswell at Walton

Lee County at Warner Robins

Glynn Academy at Brunswick

Carrollton at Rome

South Paulding at Dalton

Allatoona at Wheeler

Kell at South Cobb

Lassiter at Kennesaw Mountain

Chattahoochee at Centennial

Riverwood at Johns Creek

Ware County at Benedictine

Tri-Cities at Creekside

Woodward Academy at Banneker

Stone Mountain at Decatur

St. Pius at Northview

Cedartown at Calhoun

Eastside at Apalachee

Clarke Central at Jackson County

Loganville at Johnson-Gainesville

Thomas County Central at Callaway

LaGrange at Shaw

Flowery Branch at Jefferson

Madison County at North Oconee

