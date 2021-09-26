©Dale Zanine 2021_08_21 01061.JPG
Scenes and action from the game between Brookwood against Collins Hill during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Collins Hill 0-0 6-0 Peachtree Ridge

Mill Creek 0-0 5-0 North Gwinnett

Mountain View 0-0 3-2 at Brookwood

North Gwinnett 0-0 3-3 at Mill Creek

Peachtree Ridge 0-0 3-2 at Collins Hill

Region 7-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Norcross 2-0 4-2 Berkmar

Discovery 1-0 2-3 at Duluth

Archer 1-0 1-4 Meadowcreek

Meadowcreek 1-1 2-4 at Archer

Duluth 1-1 1-3 Discovery

Dunwoody 0-2 1-4 at Chamblee

Berkmar 0-2 0-5 at Norcross

Region 4-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Grayson 0-0 4-2 South Gwinnett

Newton 0-0 3-1 Parkview

Brookwood 0-0 3-2 Mountain View

South Gwinnett 0-0 3-2 at Grayson

Parkview 0-0 3-3 at Newton

Class AAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Buford 1-0 4-1 Habersham Central

Winder-Barrow 1-0 3-2 Dacula

Dacula 1-0 2-3 at Winder-Barrow

Shiloh 0-0 0-4 Central Gwinnett

Habersham Central 0-1 2-3 at Buford

Lanier 0-1 1-3 Bye

Central Gwinnett 0-1 1-4 at Shiloh

Class AAA

Region 5-AAA

School Region Overall This week

Sandy Creek 2-0 5-0 Salem

Salem 2-0 4-1 at Sandy Creek

Cedar Grove 2-0 3-1 Redan

Carver-Atlanta 1-1 2-2 at Westminster

GAC 1-1 1-4 at Douglass

Redan 0-2 2-3 at Cedar Grove

Westminster 0-2 2-3 Carver-Atlanta

Douglass 0-2 0-5 GAC

Class A Private

Region 5-A Private

School Region Overall This week

Holy Innocents’ 0-0 4-1 at George Walton

Hebron 0-0 3-2 at Prince Avenue Christian

Wesleyan 0-0 3-2 at Athens Academy

Mount Vernon 0-0 2-2 at Loganville Christian

Providence 0-0 1-3 at Athens Christian

This week’s state games of interest

Warner Robins at Camden County

Alcovy at Lowndes

Tift County at Valdosta

North Paulding at Newnan

Alpharetta at Milton

Cherokee at Woodstock

Etowah at Roswell

Denmark at Forsyth Central

Gainesville at Lambert

West Forsyth at North Forsyth

South Forsyth at Lithia Springs

Veterans at Houston County

North Miami Beach (Fla.) at Lee County

Richmond Hill at Statesboro

Morrow at Lovejoy

North Atlanta at Tucker

Hughes at Westlake

South Paulding at Carrollton

Dalton at Rome

Centennial at Cambridge

Johns Creek at Chattahoochee

Sequoyah at Creekview

Griffin at Whitewater

Eagle’s Landing at Dutchtown

Jones County at Locust Grove

Southwest DeKalb at St. Pius

Blessed Trinity at Woodland-Cartersville

Hiram at Calhoun

Cass at Cartersville

Clarke Central at Eastside

Jackson County at Loganville

Johnson-Gainesville at Walnut Grove

Bainbridge at Cairo

LaGrange at Carver-Columbus

Cedar Shoals at Madison County

North Oconee at Chestatee

Jefferson at East Hall

