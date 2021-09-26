urgent Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings From Staff Reports Sep 26, 2021 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scenes and action from the game between Brookwood against Collins Hill during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Class AAAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This week Collins Hill 0-0 6-0 Peachtree RidgeMill Creek 0-0 5-0 North GwinnettMountain View 0-0 3-2 at BrookwoodNorth Gwinnett 0-0 3-3 at Mill CreekPeachtree Ridge 0-0 3-2 at Collins HillRegion 7-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekNorcross 2-0 4-2 BerkmarDiscovery 1-0 2-3 at DuluthArcher 1-0 1-4 MeadowcreekMeadowcreek 1-1 2-4 at ArcherDuluth 1-1 1-3 DiscoveryDunwoody 0-2 1-4 at ChambleeBerkmar 0-2 0-5 at NorcrossRegion 4-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekGrayson 0-0 4-2 South GwinnettNewton 0-0 3-1 ParkviewBrookwood 0-0 3-2 Mountain ViewSouth Gwinnett 0-0 3-2 at GraysonParkview 0-0 3-3 at NewtonClass AAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekBuford 1-0 4-1 Habersham CentralWinder-Barrow 1-0 3-2 DaculaDacula 1-0 2-3 at Winder-BarrowShiloh 0-0 0-4 Central GwinnettHabersham Central 0-1 2-3 at BufordLanier 0-1 1-3 ByeCentral Gwinnett 0-1 1-4 at ShilohClass AAARegion 5-AAASchool Region Overall This weekSandy Creek 2-0 5-0 SalemSalem 2-0 4-1 at Sandy CreekCedar Grove 2-0 3-1 RedanCarver-Atlanta 1-1 2-2 at WestminsterGAC 1-1 1-4 at DouglassRedan 0-2 2-3 at Cedar GroveWestminster 0-2 2-3 Carver-AtlantaDouglass 0-2 0-5 GACClass A Private Region 5-A PrivateSchool Region Overall This weekHoly Innocents' 0-0 4-1 at George WaltonHebron 0-0 3-2 at Prince Avenue ChristianWesleyan 0-0 3-2 at Athens AcademyMount Vernon 0-0 2-2 at Loganville ChristianProvidence 0-0 1-3 at Athens ChristianThis week's state games of interestWarner Robins at Camden CountyAlcovy at LowndesTift County at ValdostaNorth Paulding at NewnanAlpharetta at MiltonCherokee at WoodstockEtowah at RoswellDenmark at Forsyth CentralGainesville at LambertWest Forsyth at North ForsythSouth Forsyth at Lithia SpringsVeterans at Houston CountyNorth Miami Beach (Fla.) at Lee CountyRichmond Hill at StatesboroMorrow at LovejoyNorth Atlanta at TuckerHughes at WestlakeSouth Paulding at CarrolltonDalton at RomeCentennial at CambridgeJohns Creek at ChattahoocheeSequoyah at CreekviewGriffin at WhitewaterEagle's Landing at DutchtownJones County at Locust GroveSouthwest DeKalb at St. PiusBlessed Trinity at Woodland-CartersvilleHiram at CalhounCass at CartersvilleClarke Central at EastsideJackson County at LoganvilleJohnson-Gainesville at Walnut GroveBainbridge at CairoLaGrange at Carver-ColumbusCedar Shoals at Madison CountyNorth Oconee at ChestateeJefferson at East Hall 