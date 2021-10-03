Offers go here

Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings

©Dale Zanine 2021_10_01 00645.JPG
Game action during the Homecoming Game between North Gwinnett and Mill Creek Friday night at Mill Creek High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Collins Hill 1-0 7-0 Bye

Mill Creek 1-0 6-0 Bye

Mountain View 0-0 3-3 Bye

Peachtree Ridge 0-1 3-3 Bye

North Gwinnett 0-1 3-4 Bye

Region 7-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Norcross 3-0 5-2 Bye

Archer 2-0 2-4 Bye

Duluth 2-1 2-3 North Clayton

Discovery 1-1 2-4 Bye

Meadowcreek 1-2 2-5 Bye

Dunwoody 0-2 1-5 Bye

Berkmar 0-3 0-6 Bye

Region 4-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Grayson 1-0 5-2 Bye

Newton 1-0 4-1 Bye

Brookwood 0-0 4-2 Bye

South Gwinnett 0-1 3-3 Bye

Parkview 0-1 3-4 Bye

Class AAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Buford 2-0 5-1 Bye

Dacula 2-0 3-3 at Habersham

Shiloh 1-0 1-4 Winder-Barrow

Winder-Barrow 1-1 3-3 at Shiloh

Lanier 0-1 1-3 at Central Gwinnett

Habersham Central 0-2 2-4 Dacula

Central Gwinnett 0-2 1-5 Lanier

Class AAA

Region 5-AAA

School Region Overall This week

Sandy Creek 3-0 6-0 Bye

Cedar Grove 3-0 4-1 at Lowndes

Salem 2-1 4-2 Bye

Carver-Atlanta 2-1 3-2 Bye

GAC 2-1 2-4 Bye

Redan 0-3 2-4 Bye

Westminster 0-3 2-4 Bye

Douglass 0-3 0-6 Bye

Class A Private

Region 5-A Private

School Region Overall This week

Holy Innocents’ 0-0 5-1 at Providence

Wesleyan 0-0 4-2 Bye

Hebron 0-0 3-3 Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon 0-0 3-2 at Hebron

Providence 0-0 1-4 Holy Innocents’

This week’s state games of interest

Alcovy at Colquitt County

Campbell at McEachern

Pebblebrook at East Coweta

Harrison at North Cobb

Walton at Hillgrove

Marietta at North Paulding

Woodstock at Alpharetta

Roswell at Cherokee

Milton at Etowah

Lambert at Denmark

Forsyth Central at North Forsyth

West Forsyth at South Forsyth

Luella at Northside-Warner Robins

Westside (Fla.) at Valdosta

Brunswick at Statesboro

Tucker at Lovejoy

Westlake at Morrow

Carrollton at Paulding County

Alexander at Dalton

Rome at East Paulding

Osborne at Kell

Sprayberry at Lassiter

Kennesaw Mountain at South Cobb

Seqoyah at Cambridge

Ware County at Coffee

Northside-Columbus at Griffin

Jonesboro at Forest Park

Dutchtown at Stockbridge

Eagle’s Landing at Union Grove

Jones County at Ola

Locust Grove at Woodland-Stockbridge

Lithonia at St. Pius

Calhoun at Blessed Trinity

Cartersville at Hiram

Walnut Grove at Clarke Central

Loganville at Eastside

Jackson County at Johnson-Gainesville

