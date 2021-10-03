urgent Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings From Staff Reports Oct 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Game action during the Homecoming Game between North Gwinnett and Mill Creek Friday night at Mill Creek High School. Photo: Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class AAAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This week Collins Hill 1-0 7-0 ByeMill Creek 1-0 6-0 ByeMountain View 0-0 3-3 ByePeachtree Ridge 0-1 3-3 ByeNorth Gwinnett 0-1 3-4 ByeRegion 7-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekNorcross 3-0 5-2 ByeArcher 2-0 2-4 ByeDuluth 2-1 2-3 North ClaytonDiscovery 1-1 2-4 ByeMeadowcreek 1-2 2-5 ByeDunwoody 0-2 1-5 ByeBerkmar 0-3 0-6 ByeRegion 4-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekGrayson 1-0 5-2 ByeNewton 1-0 4-1 ByeBrookwood 0-0 4-2 ByeSouth Gwinnett 0-1 3-3 ByeParkview 0-1 3-4 ByeClass AAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekBuford 2-0 5-1 ByeDacula 2-0 3-3 at HabershamShiloh 1-0 1-4 Winder-BarrowWinder-Barrow 1-1 3-3 at ShilohLanier 0-1 1-3 at Central GwinnettHabersham Central 0-2 2-4 DaculaCentral Gwinnett 0-2 1-5 LanierClass AAARegion 5-AAASchool Region Overall This weekSandy Creek 3-0 6-0 ByeCedar Grove 3-0 4-1 at LowndesSalem 2-1 4-2 ByeCarver-Atlanta 2-1 3-2 ByeGAC 2-1 2-4 ByeRedan 0-3 2-4 ByeWestminster 0-3 2-4 ByeDouglass 0-3 0-6 ByeClass A Private Region 5-A PrivateSchool Region Overall This weekHoly Innocents’ 0-0 5-1 at ProvidenceWesleyan 0-0 4-2 ByeHebron 0-0 3-3 Mount VernonMount Vernon 0-0 3-2 at HebronProvidence 0-0 1-4 Holy Innocents’This week’s state games of interestAlcovy at Colquitt CountyCampbell at McEachernPebblebrook at East CowetaHarrison at North CobbWalton at HillgroveMarietta at North PauldingWoodstock at AlpharettaRoswell at CherokeeMilton at EtowahLambert at DenmarkForsyth Central at North ForsythWest Forsyth at South ForsythLuella at Northside-Warner RobinsWestside (Fla.) at ValdostaBrunswick at StatesboroTucker at LovejoyWestlake at MorrowCarrollton at Paulding CountyAlexander at DaltonRome at East PauldingOsborne at KellSprayberry at LassiterKennesaw Mountain at South CobbSeqoyah at CambridgeWare County at CoffeeNorthside-Columbus at GriffinJonesboro at Forest ParkDutchtown at StockbridgeEagle’s Landing at Union GroveJones County at OlaLocust Grove at Woodland-StockbridgeLithonia at St. PiusCalhoun at Blessed TrinityCartersville at HiramWalnut Grove at Clarke CentralLoganville at EastsideJackson County at Johnson-Gainesville Recommended for you +28 PHOTOS: Scenes from Lawrenceville's Oktoberfest celebration The City of Lawrenceville held its Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday at the downtown square. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Sports Sportsxchange urgent Braves blank Mets 5-0 to wrap up regular season Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings From Staff Reports 1 hr ago +7 Sports featured Collins Hill grad Taylor Heinicke's trip home ends with game-winning TD pass against Falcons From Staff and Wire Reports 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Braves blank Mets 5-0 to wrap up regular season Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings Take 5: Top reasons to watch wild-card games Seahawks' Russell Wilson hits milestone in win over 49ers {{title}}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.