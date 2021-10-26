211022_kes_BufordvLanier_030.jpg
Scenes from Buford’s 56-0 win over Lanier on Oct. 22, 2021, in Buford, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kathrynskeeanphoto@gmail.com)

Class AAAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Collins Hill 3-0 9-0 at Mill Creek

Mill Creek 2-0 8-0 Collins Hill

North Gwinnett 1-2 4-5 Bye

Mountain View 0-2 3-5 Peachtree Ridge

Peachtree Ridge 0-2 3-5 at Mountain View

Region 7-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Norcross 5-0 7-2 Bye

Archer 4-0 4-4 at Duluth

Meadowcreek 2-2 3-5 at Berkmar

Duluth 2-2 4-4 Archer

Discovery 1-3 2-6 Dunwoody

Dunwoody 1-3 2-6 at Discovery

Berkmar 0-5 0-8 Meadowcreek

Region 4-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Brookwood 2-0 6-2 South Gwinnett

Grayson 2-1 6-3 at Newton

Newton 1-1 4-3 Grayson

Parkview 1-2 4-5 Bye

South Gwinnett 0-2 4-4 at Brookwood

Class AAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Buford 4-0 7-1 at Winder-Barrow

Dacula 4-0 5-3 Central Gwinnett

Lanier 2-2 3-4 Shiloh

Shiloh 2-2 2-6 at Lanier

Winder-Barrow 2-2 4-4 Buford

Habersham Central 1-4 3-6 Bye

Central Gwinnett 0-5 1-8 at Dacula

Class AAA

Region 5-AAA

School Region Overall This week

Cedar Grove 5-0 6-2 Douglass

Carver-Atlanta 4-1 5-2 GAC

Sandy Creek 4-1 7-1 at Redan

GAC 3-2 3-5 at Carver-Atlanta

Salem 2-3 4-4 Westminster

Westminster 1-4 3-5 at Salem

Douglass 1-4 1-7 at Cedar Grove

Redan 0-5 2-6 Sandy Creek

Class A Private

Region 5-A Private

School Region Overall This week

Holy Innocents’ 2-0 7-1 at Wesleyan

Wesleyan 2-0 6-2 Holy Innocents’

Mount Vernon 2-1 6-3 Bye

Hebron 0-2 3-5 Providence

Providence 0-3 1-7 at Hebron

This week’s state games of interest

Lowndes at Camden County

Tift County at Colquitt County

Campbell at Newnan

McEachern at East Coweta

Harrison at Walton

North Paulding at Hillgrove

North Cobb at Marietta

Roswell at Alpharetta

Woodstock at Milton

Forsyth Central at Etowah

Denmark at Gainesville

Lambert at West Forsyth

North Forsyth at South Forsyth

Houston County at Northside-Warner Robins

Lee County at Valdosta

Westlake at Lovejoy

Hughes at Tucker

Alexander at Carrollton

Dalton at Paulding County

Douglas County at Rome

Lassiter at Allatoona

Kell at Sprayberry

Chattahoochee at Cambridge

Centennial at Creekview

Johns Creek at River Ridge

Warner Robins at Coffee

Ware County at Veterans

Jonesboro at Creekside

SW DeKalb at Decatur

Northview at M.L. King

St. Pius at Stone Mountain

Blessed Trinity at Cass

Calhoun at Cartersville

Apalachee at Loganville

Cedar Shoals at Clarke Central

Eastside at Walnut Grove

Johnson-Gainesville at West Hall

Greenbrier at Jackson County

Troup County at LaGrange

Islands at Benedictine

Marist at Miller Grove

Chestatee at Flowery Branch

Madison County at East Hall

North Oconee at Jefferson

