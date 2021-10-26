Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Collins Hill 3-0 9-0 at Mill Creek
Mill Creek 2-0 8-0 Collins Hill
North Gwinnett 1-2 4-5 Bye
Mountain View 0-2 3-5 Peachtree Ridge
Peachtree Ridge 0-2 3-5 at Mountain View
Region 7-AAAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Norcross 5-0 7-2 Bye
Archer 4-0 4-4 at Duluth
Meadowcreek 2-2 3-5 at Berkmar
Duluth 2-2 4-4 Archer
Discovery 1-3 2-6 Dunwoody
Dunwoody 1-3 2-6 at Discovery
Berkmar 0-5 0-8 Meadowcreek
Region 4-AAAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Brookwood 2-0 6-2 South Gwinnett
Grayson 2-1 6-3 at Newton
Newton 1-1 4-3 Grayson
Parkview 1-2 4-5 Bye
South Gwinnett 0-2 4-4 at Brookwood
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
School Region Overall This week
Buford 4-0 7-1 at Winder-Barrow
Dacula 4-0 5-3 Central Gwinnett
Lanier 2-2 3-4 Shiloh
Shiloh 2-2 2-6 at Lanier
Winder-Barrow 2-2 4-4 Buford
Habersham Central 1-4 3-6 Bye
Central Gwinnett 0-5 1-8 at Dacula
Class AAA
Region 5-AAA
School Region Overall This week
Cedar Grove 5-0 6-2 Douglass
Carver-Atlanta 4-1 5-2 GAC
Sandy Creek 4-1 7-1 at Redan
GAC 3-2 3-5 at Carver-Atlanta
Salem 2-3 4-4 Westminster
Westminster 1-4 3-5 at Salem
Douglass 1-4 1-7 at Cedar Grove
Redan 0-5 2-6 Sandy Creek
Class A Private
Region 5-A Private
School Region Overall This week
Holy Innocents’ 2-0 7-1 at Wesleyan
Wesleyan 2-0 6-2 Holy Innocents’
Mount Vernon 2-1 6-3 Bye
Hebron 0-2 3-5 Providence
Providence 0-3 1-7 at Hebron
This week’s state games of interest
Lowndes at Camden County
Tift County at Colquitt County
Campbell at Newnan
McEachern at East Coweta
Harrison at Walton
North Paulding at Hillgrove
North Cobb at Marietta
Roswell at Alpharetta
Woodstock at Milton
Forsyth Central at Etowah
Denmark at Gainesville
Lambert at West Forsyth
North Forsyth at South Forsyth
Houston County at Northside-Warner Robins
Lee County at Valdosta
Westlake at Lovejoy
Hughes at Tucker
Alexander at Carrollton
Dalton at Paulding County
Douglas County at Rome
Lassiter at Allatoona
Kell at Sprayberry
Chattahoochee at Cambridge
Centennial at Creekview
Johns Creek at River Ridge
Warner Robins at Coffee
Ware County at Veterans
Jonesboro at Creekside
SW DeKalb at Decatur
Northview at M.L. King
St. Pius at Stone Mountain
Blessed Trinity at Cass
Calhoun at Cartersville
Apalachee at Loganville
Cedar Shoals at Clarke Central
Eastside at Walnut Grove
Johnson-Gainesville at West Hall
Greenbrier at Jackson County
Troup County at LaGrange
Islands at Benedictine
Marist at Miller Grove
Chestatee at Flowery Branch
Madison County at East Hall
North Oconee at Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.