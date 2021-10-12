urgent Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings From Staff Reports Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scenes from the game between Central Gwinnett against Lanier Thursday night at Central Gwinnett High School. Photo: Dale Zanine Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class AAAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This week Collins Hill 1-0 7-0 at North GwinnettMill Creek 1-0 6-0 at Mountain ViewMountain View 0-0 3-3 Mill CreekPeachtree Ridge 0-1 3-3 at South GwinnettNorth Gwinnett 0-1 3-4 Collins HillRegion 7-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekNorcross 3-0 5-2 at DiscoveryArcher 2-0 2-4 at BerkmarDuluth 2-1 3-3 Lakeside-DeKalbDiscovery 1-1 2-4 NorcrossMeadowcreek 1-2 2-5 DunwoodyDunwoody 0-2 1-5 at MeadowcreekBerkmar 0-3 0-6 ArcherRegion 4-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekGrayson 1-0 5-2 at ParkviewNewton 1-0 4-1 at BrookwoodBrookwood 0-0 4-2 NewtonSouth Gwinnett 0-1 3-3 Peachtree RidgeParkview 0-1 3-4 GraysonClass AAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekDacula 3-0 4-3 ByeBuford 2-0 5-1 ShilohShiloh 2-0 2-4 at BufordLanier 1-1 2-3 HabershamWinder-Barrow 1-2 3-4 Central GwinnettHabersham Central 0-3 2-5 at LanierCentral Gwinnett 0-3 1-6 at Winder-BarrowClass AAARegion 5-AAASchool Region Overall This weekSandy Creek 3-0 6-0 at GACCedar Grove 3-0 4-2 at SalemSalem 2-1 4-2 Cedar GroveCarver-Atlanta 2-1 3-2 DouglassGAC 2-1 2-4 Sandy CreekRedan 0-3 2-4 WestminsterWestminster 0-3 2-4 at RedanDouglass 0-3 0-6 at Carver-Atlanta Class A PrivateRegion 5-A PrivateSchool Region Overall This weekHoly Innocents’ 1-0 6-1 ByeMount Vernon 1-0 4-2 ProvidenceWesleyan 0-0 4-2 HebronHebron 0-1 3-4 at WesleyanProvidence 0-1 1-5 at Mount VernonThis week’s state games of interestColquitt County at Camden CountyLowndes at Tift CountyPebblebrook at CampbellNewnan at McEachernNorth Paulding at HarrisonHillgrove at MariettaNorth Cobb at WaltonEtowah at CherokeeForsyth Central at West ForsythNorth Forsyth at LambertSouth Forsyth at GainesvilleLee County at Houston CountyValdosta at Northside-Warner RobinsHeritage at Rockdale CountyAllatoona at SprayberryKell at WheelerLassiter at OsbornePope at Kennesaw MountainCambridge at Johns CreekRiver Ridge at CentennialCreekview at RiverwoodChattahoochee at SequoyahWarner Robins at Ware CountyStarr’s Mill at GriffinBanneker at CreeksideDecatur at M.L. KingCartersville at Blessed TrinityWoodland-Cartersville at CalhounJohnson-Gainesville at ApalacheeGreenbrier at Clarke CentralBenedictine at South EffinghamStephenson at MaysRidgeland at CedartownCedar Shoals at Flowery BranchChestatee at Madison CountyNorth Oconee at East Hall Recommended for you +62 PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers, NLDS Game 3 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Region South Gwinnett North Transports Christianity Hydrography Botany Mountain View County Forsyth Collins More Sports Sports urgent Duluth's Amelia Hildebrand commits to North Florida From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange featured Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Gwinnett Football League Athletes of the Week From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Duluth's Amelia Hildebrand commits to North Florida Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings Gwinnett Football League Athletes of the Week Ravens erase 19-point deficit, top Colts in OT {{title}} Latest At least 15 dead after heavy rainfall and flooding in northern China Florida is short more than 5,000 teachers, education group says Rogers Bridge moved off Chattahoochee River, clearing way for replacement Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after reports of homophobic, racist and misogynistic emails Herschel Walker raises $3.7M during Senate campaign’s first five weeks » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMark Richt shares emotional moment with former University of Georgia player Tra Battle at Gwinnett County Co-op eventGwinnett to join Hefty Energy Bag program for hard-to-recycle itemsGwinnett's nearly 2,000-acre Rowen development is attracting interest from companiesGwinnett police officers return fire at suspect in shooting at tavern near Mall of GeorgiaGwinnett BOC approves raises for county employees; 4% for many workers, 8% for public safety personnelBuford mourning loss of wrestler Aaron Kirkland after fatal car accidentKroger stores will begin closing one hour earlier this weekendCollins Hill High School community grappling with death of popular teacherCrumbl Cookies planning Lawrenceville location off State Route 316Gwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside' CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 10, 2021GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 8-10ON THE MARKET: This one-of-a-kind Suwanee property boasts nearly 2 acresPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 11PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4PHOTOS: Mark Richt speaks at fundraiser for Gwinnett County's Neighborhood Cooperative MinistriesPHOTOS: Moving Rogers Bridge in DuluthPHOTOS: Gwinnett County Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month Celebration CommentedRepublican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick says Gwinnett schools should drop face mask mandate, claims masks do harm (6)Gwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident (5)YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (2)Memo shows Trump lawyer's six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election (2)Gwinnett commissioners will vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana on Tuesday (2)Georgia Senate releases first proposed congressional redistricting map (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2) Featured Businesses Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 404-881-2100 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What's your favorite thing about autumn/fall? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: The weather is getting cooler. The leaves change colors. Football. It's not summer. Corn mazes. Hay rides. Going to the fair. Fall break from school. The smells. We're that much closer to my favorite season, winter. I like something that's not listed. I don't like anything about autumn/fall. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.