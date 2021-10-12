zanine0766.jpg
Scenes from the game between Central Gwinnett against Lanier Thursday night at Central Gwinnett High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Collins Hill 1-0 7-0 at North Gwinnett

Mill Creek 1-0 6-0 at Mountain View

Mountain View 0-0 3-3 Mill Creek

Peachtree Ridge 0-1 3-3 at South Gwinnett

North Gwinnett 0-1 3-4 Collins Hill

Region 7-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Norcross 3-0 5-2 at Discovery

Archer 2-0 2-4 at Berkmar

Duluth 2-1 3-3 Lakeside-DeKalb

Discovery 1-1 2-4 Norcross

Meadowcreek 1-2 2-5 Dunwoody

Dunwoody 0-2 1-5 at Meadowcreek

Berkmar 0-3 0-6 Archer

Region 4-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Grayson 1-0 5-2 at Parkview

Newton 1-0 4-1 at Brookwood

Brookwood 0-0 4-2 Newton

South Gwinnett 0-1 3-3 Peachtree Ridge

Parkview 0-1 3-4 Grayson

Class AAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Dacula 3-0 4-3 Bye

Buford 2-0 5-1 Shiloh

Shiloh 2-0 2-4 at Buford

Lanier 1-1 2-3 Habersham

Winder-Barrow 1-2 3-4 Central Gwinnett

Habersham Central 0-3 2-5 at Lanier

Central Gwinnett 0-3 1-6 at Winder-Barrow

Class AAA

Region 5-AAA

School Region Overall This week

Sandy Creek 3-0 6-0 at GAC

Cedar Grove 3-0 4-2 at Salem

Salem 2-1 4-2 Cedar Grove

Carver-Atlanta 2-1 3-2 Douglass

GAC 2-1 2-4 Sandy Creek

Redan 0-3 2-4 Westminster

Westminster 0-3 2-4 at Redan

Douglass 0-3 0-6 at Carver-Atlanta

Class A Private

Region 5-A Private

School Region Overall This week

Holy Innocents’ 1-0 6-1 Bye

Mount Vernon 1-0 4-2 Providence

Wesleyan 0-0 4-2 Hebron

Hebron 0-1 3-4 at Wesleyan

Providence 0-1 1-5 at Mount Vernon

This week’s state games of interest

Colquitt County at Camden County

Lowndes at Tift County

Pebblebrook at Campbell

Newnan at McEachern

North Paulding at Harrison

Hillgrove at Marietta

North Cobb at Walton

Etowah at Cherokee

Forsyth Central at West Forsyth

North Forsyth at Lambert

South Forsyth at Gainesville

Lee County at Houston County

Valdosta at Northside-Warner Robins

Heritage at Rockdale County

Allatoona at Sprayberry

Kell at Wheeler

Lassiter at Osborne

Pope at Kennesaw Mountain

Cambridge at Johns Creek

River Ridge at Centennial

Creekview at Riverwood

Chattahoochee at Sequoyah

Warner Robins at Ware County

Starr’s Mill at Griffin

Banneker at Creekside

Decatur at M.L. King

Cartersville at Blessed Trinity

Woodland-Cartersville at Calhoun

Johnson-Gainesville at Apalachee

Greenbrier at Clarke Central

Benedictine at South Effingham

Stephenson at Mays

Ridgeland at Cedartown

Cedar Shoals at Flowery Branch

Chestatee at Madison County

North Oconee at East Hall

