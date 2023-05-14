The Gwinnett Heat, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Adapted Sports team, recently won the junior varsity state championship in wheelchair football with a thrilling, 26-23 victory over the Houston County Junior Sharks in double overtime.
Houston County scored for a 23-16 lead in the first overtime, then the Heat’s Jeremiah Hopson, a sophomore at Mountain View, tied the score with a touchdown pass to Randall Montanez, a freshman at Shiloh to force a second extra period.
The Sharks missed a field goal try to open the second OT, which set up a game-winning field goal from Hopson, who threw for two TDs, made two extra points and converted four field goals in the victory. Montanez had a pair of TD catches.
Gwinnett led 7-6 at halftime on a TD from Hopson to Montanez with less than a minute to play in the second quarter. Houston pulled ahead 16-10 in the second half, but Gwinnett answered with two field goals to force OT.
The football victory brought the third state championship this school year for the Heat after earlier titles in JV wheelchair handball and JV wheelchair basketball. The team went unbeaten in all three sports with a 21-0 record.
Gwinnett’s offense also got solid play from Noah Daniels (Sweetwater Middle, sixth grade), Daniel Apunago (North Gwinnett Middle, seventh grade), Joshua Biyoyouwei (Discovery, sophomore) and Criss Romero (Sweetwater Middle, sixth grade). The defensive standouts included Damon Green (Sweetwater Middle, sixth grade), Marisol Madrigal (Twin Rivers Middle, eighth grade) and Maddie Webb (Mill Creek, senior). Harrison Humphries (Chesney Elementary, second grade) contributed during the season but missed the finals with a sickness.
The GCPS Adapted Sports program is open to students from first grade to 12th grade with a physical disability. The 2023-24 season begins in August. Those interested in joining can contact GCPS Adapted Sports area coordinator Mike Phillips at mike.phillips@gcpsk12.org.
