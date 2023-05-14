The Gwinnett Heat, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Adapted Sports team, recently won the junior varsity state championship in wheelchair football with a thrilling, 26-23 victory over the Houston County Junior Sharks in double overtime.

Houston County scored for a 23-16 lead in the first overtime, then the Heat’s Jeremiah Hopson, a sophomore at Mountain View, tied the score with a touchdown pass to Randall Montanez, a freshman at Shiloh to force a second extra period.

