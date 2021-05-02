The Gwinnett Heat wheelchair football team won the state championship Saturday with a 43-27 victory over Henry County at Miller Grove High School.
It is the second state title this school year for the Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Adapted Sports program, which won the wheelchair basketball state title in March. Gwinnett’s fourth all-time state title in wheelchair football gave it two state championships in the same school year for the first time.
The Heat (7-1) took a No. 1 seed into Saturday’s Final Four and opened up with a 56-25 win over the DeKalb County Silver Streaks. Senior Will Millikan was responsible for eight scores, throwing two touchdowns to fellow senior Seth Earley and one TD each to eighth-grader Jeremiah Hopson and senior Hunter Rewis.
In the championship game, Millikan had another big effort with four scores, including a pick-six in the closing minutes to seal the win over Henry. He also threw a TD pass to Earley and converted three field goals.
Randall Montanez, Criss Romero and Mary Garcia-Brake played well defensively for the Heat, senior Kathy Luna stood out at defensive back with multiple pass breakups and Sean Butler also contributed in the wins.
The Heat’s seniors — Earley, Millikan, Garcia-Brake, Rewis and Luna — finish their high school careers with three state championships.
