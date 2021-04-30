The Gwinnett Heat wheelchair football team competes in the state tournament Saturday at Miller Grove High School.
The Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Adapted Sports team plays at 10 a.m. against the DeKalb Silver Streaks. With a win, it would face the Houston County-Henry County winner in the 2 p.m. state championship game.
The Heat’s record entering the semifinals is 5-1, which earned the tournament’s No. 1 seed.
