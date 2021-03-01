The Gwinnett Heat wheelchair basketball team defeated the Henry County Hurricanes 47-9 this past Saturday to reach the GHSA/AAASP Wheelchair State Championship Game.
The Gwinnett County Public Schools’ adapted sports team faces the defending state champion Houston County Sharks at 3 p.m. on March 13 at the Macon Centreplex for the state title. It marks the fourth time Gwinnett and Houston County have met in the state finals.
Seniors Will Millikan (21 points) and Seth Earley (12 points) led the Heat in scoring in the semifinals, while sophomore Samantha Fraser (six points), eighth-grader Jeremiah Hopson (four points), senior Mary Garcia-Brake (two points) and senior Kathy Luna (two points) also scored. Eighth-grader Randall Montanez and fourth-grader Criss Romero played well defensively in limiting Henry to nine points.
