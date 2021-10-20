The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. (AAASP) will honor 37 key people and organizations Oct. 24 for their outstanding contributions to support student-athletes with physical disabilities with the third annual ASPIRE Awards Celebration.
The virtual event, emceed by Atlanta veteran sports anchor Sam Crenshaw, will be held Sunday, Oct. 24 on Adapted Sports’ Facebook page, via Facebook Live, because of the ongoing COVID pandemic. Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) Award recognizes the significant contributions of these individuals and organizations that have been central to the mission of making adapted sports programming available nationwide. Through these programs, student-athletes with physical disabilities across the country reap the physical, social, emotional, and academic benefits of competitive athletics resulting in personal and social empowerment.
Nominees for ASPIRE Awards are as follows:
Mary Beth Pelt, Advocacy Award
Dr. Jenny Millward, Advocacy Award
Jeff Jones, Advocacy Award
Monica White, Advocacy Award
Will Hammock, Media "Hero" Award
Coach Jimmy Roberts, Coach of The Year Award
Jacob Roche, Coach of The Year Award
Christy Jones, Coach of The Year Award
Anna Henry, Coach of The Year Award
Gliding Stars, Community-Based Award
RISE Adaptive Sports, Community-Based Award
MYBA Courage League, Community-Based Award
Boipoloko Stimulation Day Care Center,
Community-Based Award
Jaiden Clark, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award
Jeff McDaniel, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award
Rene Langlois, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award
Todd Earley, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award
Kendrick Newton, High School Senior Athlete Award
Mason McCartney, High School Senior Athlete Award
Willie Long, Leslie Sweatman official of The Year Award
Ta’Daisia Hillman, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award
Abby Simmons, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award
Miranda Lawhorn, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award
Bailey McCartney, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award
Kathy Luna, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award
Juan Nava, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award
Gavin Pijnenburg, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award
Seth Earley, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award
Troup County Parks and Recreation/J.J. Keurzi, School-Based Award
Houston County/Rachel Gerrity/Rene Langlois/Jamie Schneller - Home Grown Yoga, School-Based Award
Gwinnett HEAT, School-Based Award
Ron Lykins, Founder’s Award
Jan Seaman, Founder’s Award
Jan Lauten, Founder’s Award
Onie Lawson, Founder’s Award
Terri Grunduski, Founder’s Award
For more information on Adapted Sports or to watch Sunday’s event, go to facebook.com/AdaptedSports.
