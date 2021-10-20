thumbnail (4).jpg

The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. (AAASP) will honor 37 key people and organizations Oct. 24 for their outstanding contributions to support student-athletes with physical disabilities with the third annual ASPIRE Awards Celebration.

The virtual event, emceed by Atlanta veteran sports anchor Sam Crenshaw, will be held Sunday, Oct. 24 on Adapted Sports’ Facebook page, via Facebook Live, because of the ongoing COVID pandemic. Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) Award recognizes the significant contributions of these individuals and organizations that have been central to the mission of making adapted sports programming available nationwide. Through these programs, student-athletes with physical disabilities across the country reap the physical, social, emotional, and academic benefits of competitive athletics resulting in personal and social empowerment.

Nominees for ASPIRE Awards are as follows:

Mary Beth Pelt, Advocacy Award

Dr. Jenny Millward, Advocacy Award

Jeff Jones, Advocacy Award

Monica White, Advocacy Award

Will Hammock, Media "Hero" Award

Coach Jimmy Roberts, Coach of The Year Award

Jacob Roche, Coach of The Year Award

Christy Jones, Coach of The Year Award

Anna Henry, Coach of The Year Award

Gliding Stars, Community-Based Award

RISE Adaptive Sports, Community-Based Award

MYBA Courage League, Community-Based Award

Boipoloko Stimulation Day Care Center,

Community-Based Award

Jaiden Clark, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award

Jeff McDaniel, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award

Rene Langlois, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award

Todd Earley, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award

Kendrick Newton, High School Senior Athlete Award

Mason McCartney, High School Senior Athlete Award

Willie Long, Leslie Sweatman official of The Year Award

Ta’Daisia Hillman, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award

Abby Simmons, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award

Miranda Lawhorn, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award

Bailey McCartney, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award

Kathy Luna, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award

Juan Nava, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award

Gavin Pijnenburg, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award

Seth Earley, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award

Troup County Parks and Recreation/J.J. Keurzi, School-Based Award

Houston County/Rachel Gerrity/Rene Langlois/Jamie Schneller - Home Grown Yoga, School-Based Award

Gwinnett HEAT, School-Based Award

Ron Lykins, Founder’s Award

Jan Seaman, Founder’s Award

Jan Lauten, Founder’s Award

Onie Lawson, Founder’s Award

Terri Grunduski, Founder’s Award

For more information on Adapted Sports or to watch Sunday’s event, go to facebook.com/AdaptedSports.

