The Atlanta Tipoff Club’s All-Metro High School Basketball Teams featured 19 Gwinnett players, as well as two of the state’s coaches of the year.
The club’s Cremins High School Coach of the Year, awards given to the top coach in Class AAAAA to AAAAAAA, went to Berkmar boys coach Greg Phillips and Norcross girls coach Ashley Clanton. Phillips led Berkmar to its second straight AAAAAAA runner-up finish, while Clanton led Norcross to the AAAAAAA state championship.
Gwinnett had three boys and three girls named to the All-Metro first team, including Brookwood’s Diana Collins, Norcross’ Zaria Hurston and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Kaleigh Addie on the girls side. The boys first team featured North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey, Norcross’ London Johnson and Berkmar’s Malique Ewin.
The second team included Jessie Parish of the Hebron Christian girls and Jameel Rideout of the Berkmar boys.
The girls third-team selections included Archer’s Taniya McGowan and Buford’s Ava Grace Watson, while the local boys third-teamers were Buford’s Alahn Sumler, Grayson’s Chauncey Wiggins and Norcross’ Jerry Deng. Grayson’s Catherine Alben and Dacula’s Lazaria Spearman were girls honorable mention selections, while Grayson’s Tyrese Elliott, Archer’s Damoni Harrison, Dacula’s Lamariyon Jordan and Collins Hill’s Ethan Davis made the boys honorable mention list.
